Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Trump administration prepares to deport Afghans to Pakistan soon.

Deportees include US allies' relatives; fear Taliban persecution.

US third-country deportation policy faces ongoing legal challenges.

Dozens moved to ICE facilities; officials show policy indifference.

The Trump administration is preparing to deport dozens of Afghan immigrants and asylum seekers to Pakistan in an unprecedented move that has triggered concerns over their safety. Human rights advocates fear the deportees could eventually be sent to Taliban-controlled Afghanistan, where they may face persecution. The proposed deportation flight, which has not been officially announced, could take off as early as Monday, according to rights advocates and families of those detained. A senior US administration official confirmed the plan to NBC News.

Relatives Of Former US Military Allies Among Detainees

The group facing deportation reportedly includes relatives of Afghans who supported US forces during their 20-year military campaign in Afghanistan. With the Taliban back in control of Kabul, returning these individuals to the country could expose them to serious risks.

The US had previously provided refuge to thousands of Afghans fleeing conflict and political instability, particularly following the withdrawal of American-led forces in 2021, as per reports. However, President Donald Trump suspended refugee admissions, including those from Afghanistan, after returning to the White House last year as part of his broader immigration crackdown.

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US Third-Country Deportation Policy Faces Legal Questions

The proposed operation is part of a wider US policy of deporting migrants to countries other than their countries of origin. Thousands have reportedly been sent to African nations under similar arrangements. Immigration lawyers and human rights organisations have questioned the legality of these transfers, arguing that they could bypass international protections against returning asylum seekers to countries where they face persecution.

The US Supreme Court is scheduled to examine the legality of third-country deportation arrangements in December.

Meanwhile, details of any formal understanding between Washington and Islamabad remain unclear. However, a senior US administration official told NBC News that the charter flight could not land in Pakistan without the Pakistani government's knowledge and approval.

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At Least 80 Afghans Moved To Louisiana ICE Facility

The deportation plan has also raised concerns over the treatment and legal representation of detainees.

Shawn VanDiver, president of the San Diego-based advocacy group AfghanEvac, said at least 80 Afghans had been transferred to Louisiana in recent days from 34 ICE facilities across the US. Of these, 19 reportedly did not have legal representation.

He warned that hundreds of Afghans could be held at the Central Louisiana ICE Processing Center, which has been used to house detainees ahead of deportation.

VanDiver has called on Congress to intervene and introduce legislation granting eligible Afghans temporary protected status (TPS), which would prevent their deportation while conditions in Afghanistan remain unsafe.

Pakistan Already Deporting Afghan Nationals

The proposed arrangement could also place Pakistan in a difficult position. Islamabad has deported more than two million Afghan nationals since 2023, adding another dimension to the diplomatic and humanitarian concerns surrounding the US plan.

White House Official Says US 'Don't Really Care'

A senior Trump administration official, speaking anonymously to NBC News, indicated that the potential consequences for the deportees were not a priority for the White House.

“The administration’s position is, ‘These individuals do not have status in our country, therefore we don’t really care what happens to them,” the official said.