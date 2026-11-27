Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Dutch customs seized 26 critically endangered Vallarta mud turtles.

Mexican turtles found taped in luggage; smuggler arrested.

Turtles now in specialized care, having survived journey.

Seizure impacts species with only 300 estimated remaining.

The Netherlands Food and Consumer Product Safety Authority (NVWA) said on Friday that it had seized more than two dozen critically endangered turtles that customs officers found in a passenger's luggage at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport.

The Vallarta mud turtles discovered in the luggage of a man flying to Hong Kong via Schiphol are endemic to Mexico. They were only formally discovered and catalogued in 2018 and are one of the smallest of all known species of turtle.

"These highly rare and protected turtles were presumably taken from the wild in Mexico, where an estimated population of only about 300 of these animals remain," the NVWA said in a press release.

How were the turtles discovered and smuggled?

Dutch customs agents discovered the animals on November 21 during a regular inspection and then alerted the NVWA, as the responsible agency for such cases, on realizing that they had uncovered live fauna.

Police then arrested the man at the NVWA's request, and the NVWA said in Friday's statement that he was still in custody, with federal prosecutors continuing their investigations.

"Most of the turtles were packed in a box alongside a toy car, while others were placed inside a sealed sock within a suitcase," the NVWA wrote. "The animals had been wrapped in duct tape, which prevented them from moving. All of the turtles survived the journey."

Authorities said the turtles were being housed at a specialized rescue facility, "where the duct tape was carefully removed," and where they were "receiving the care they require."

What are Vallarta mud turtles?

Vallarta mud turtles are exceptionally small freshwater turtles that only entered the taxonomical record in 2018, endemic to an area in western Mexico.

Relatively little is known about the creature owing both to its recent discovery and the damage to its habitat caused by urbanization and a growing tourist trade in the Mexican state of Jalisco.

The Turtle Island organization in Graz, Austria — which recently started breeding the turtles in Austria as a "genetic reservoir for eventual rewilding" and is working to help preserve them in Mexico — considers it "the world's smallest turtle species," and estimates that "over 99%" of its natural habitat has been lost to urbanization.

Roads and traffic are a particular risk for the slow-moving creatures.

"Despite strict protections, their small size and striking appearance make them prime targets for illegal collectors," Turtle Island says when detailing other risks to the tiny animals, that are not known to grow larger than 10 centimeters (less than 4 inches) in length.

The IUCN Red List classifies it as "Critically Endangered" and it is subject to the highest level of protection under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES).

"The suspected poaching of 26 of these turtles from the wild may have reduced the population by nearly 10%," the NVWA wrote, basing its figure on the estimated population of around 300 of the turtles in the wild.

The agency urged people to report any suspected instances of illegal trade of protected animal or plant species, whether "via online forums, marketplaces, bird fairs, or antique and curiosity markets."