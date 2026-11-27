Reported by: Dmytro Hubenko | Sertac Comak with AFP, dpa



The trial of a German-Ukrainian woman on charges of spying for Russia started Thursday.

The start of the proceedings was delayed in the morning after the accused developed health problems that required treatment by emergency medical workers, a spokeswoman for a Berlin court said.

Later, however, she was brought into the courtroom in a wheelchair, wearing dark sunglasses. Her lawyers caused further delay when they said she would not confirm her personal information.

Several times throughout the afternoon, the defense attorneys said their client was feeling nauseous, and a bucket was brought in. A doctor was present in the courtroom.

Espionage process with diplomatic fallout

The arrest of the 57-year-old Berlin businesswoman triggered a diplomatic clash between Berlin and Moscow.

The Russian ambassador was summoned regarding the incident, and Andrei Mayerov, the deputy military attache at the embassy, was expelled from Germany.

Ilona W., who holds German and Ukrainian citizenship, is accused of working for the intelligence service of a foreign power.

Her full name has not been released due to German privacy laws. She was arrested on January 21 and put in pretrial detention.

The trial is expected to last until May 2027.

What is Ilona W. accused of?

She is accused of having contacts with current and former German Defense Ministry officials to provide information about defense industry locations, drone tests and planned drone deliveries to Ukraine.

She was also said to have been in contact with a man, her alleged handler, working for Russian intelligence at the Russian Embassy in Berlin since at least November 2023, prosecutors say.

On several occasions, she allegedly helped her contact at the embassy attend political events in Berlin under a false identity in order to establish contacts there. She is also suspected of having compiled background information on participants in high-level political events.

Berlin summoned the alleged handler, who was identified by Der Spiegel magazine as the embassy's deputy military attache, over the incident and expelled him from Germany.

Ilona W. led an advocacy group for years that called for international cooperation, focusing particularly on German, Russian, Ukrainian relations.

In addition to her advocacy work, she also ran a small marketing agency.

Both positions allowed her to be active in Berlin's political circles and provided her with connections within the military.

Russia rejects the allegations

The Russian ambassador to Berlin, Sergei Nechayev, denied the allegations this week.

"The Russian Embassy has no connection whatsoever to this woman, and even if she happened to cross paths with one of our representatives, perhaps at some reception, that means absolutely nothing," Nechayev told news agency AFP.

He also said "he may have seen her himself at an event."

"But she is not a Russian citizen and, as far as we are aware, has no ties to Russia. She is a German and Ukrainian citizen, and, frankly, we do not associate with such individuals here," he said.

(Disclaimer: This report first appeared on Deutsche Welle, and has been republished on ABP Live as part of a special arrangement. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made in the report by ABP Live.)