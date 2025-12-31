Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
From Sydney To Beijing: Cities Light Up To Welcome 2026

From Sydney To Beijing: Cities Light Up To Welcome 2026

As the clock struck midnight across the Asia-Pacific, countries from New Zealand to China welcomed 2026 with dazzling fireworks, cultural rituals and large public gatherings.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty  | Updated at : 31 Dec 2025 11:44 PM (IST)
As the clock struck midnight across the Asia-Pacific, countries from New Zealand to China welcomed 2026 with dazzling fireworks, cultural rituals and large public gatherings.

Fireworks and illuminated landmarks mark New Year celebrations across New Zealand, Australia, Japan and China, as cities lit up the night sky.

1/6
Fireworks and light displays illuminate the Seoul skyline as South Korea welcomes the New Year 2026, with crowds gathering across the capital for midnight celebrations.
Fireworks and light displays illuminate the Seoul skyline as South Korea welcomes the New Year 2026, with crowds gathering across the capital for midnight celebrations.
2/6
Fireworks burst over city skylines in Beijing as vibrant light displays and public celebrations usher in the New Year, with crowds gathering to mark the occasion amid colour, music and festive cheer.
Fireworks burst over city skylines in Beijing as vibrant light displays and public celebrations usher in the New Year, with crowds gathering to mark the occasion amid colour, music and festive cheer.
Published at : 31 Dec 2025 10:25 PM (IST)
Tags :
New Year Celebrations New Year's Eve New Zealand Japan China . Australia

Photo Gallery

Embed widget