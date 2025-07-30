Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomePhoto GalleryNewsMassive Earthquake Triggers Tsunami In Russia — Photos

Massive Earthquake Triggers Tsunami In Russia — Photos

An 8.8-magnitude earthquake struck off Russia's far east, triggering a tsunami warning, people evacuating coastal areas in Severo-Kurilsk.

By : ABP Live News  | Updated at : 30 Jul 2025 10:49 AM (IST)
An 8.8-magnitude earthquake struck off Russia's far east, triggering a tsunami warning, people evacuating coastal areas in Severo-Kurilsk.

Massive Earthquake Triggers Tsunami In Russia

1/5
Severo-Kurilsk’s main port lies damaged following the tsunami-triggered flooding earlier today. (Image Source: x/ theinformant_x)
Severo-Kurilsk’s main port lies damaged following the tsunami-triggered flooding earlier today. (Image Source: x/ theinformant_x)
2/5
Residents hurry to evacuate Severo-Kurilsk as tsunami warnings spread through the region. (Image Source: x/ theinformant_x)
Residents hurry to evacuate Severo-Kurilsk as tsunami warnings spread through the region. (Image Source: x/ theinformant_x)
3/5
People move quickly through narrow streets, responding to evacuation orders amid growing tsunami fears. (Image Source: x/ theinformant_x)
People move quickly through narrow streets, responding to evacuation orders amid growing tsunami fears. (Image Source: x/ theinformant_x)
4/5
Flooded streets of Severo-Kurilsk after tsunami waters surged through the coastal town. (Image Source: x/ theinformant_x)
Flooded streets of Severo-Kurilsk after tsunami waters surged through the coastal town. (Image Source: x/ theinformant_x)
5/5
Locals carry belongings and children to safety as emergency sirens blare in Russia’s far eastern region. (Image Source: x/ theinformant_x)
Locals carry belongings and children to safety as emergency sirens blare in Russia’s far eastern region. (Image Source: x/ theinformant_x)
Published at : 30 Jul 2025 10:01 AM (IST)
Tags :
Russia Tsunami Russia Earthquake Tsunami Warning Hawaii Severo-Kurilsk Tsunami Tsunami Flooding Russia Tsunami Aftermath Photos

Photo Gallery

View More
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Trending News

Advertisement
Join ABP Whatsapp
Join Telegram channel
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
EAM Jaishankar To Begin Debate On Operation Sindoor In Rajya Sabha Today
EAM Jaishankar To Begin Debate On Operation Sindoor In Rajya Sabha Today
Cities
2 Terrorists Killed In Fresh Encounter After Operation Mahadev In J&K's Poonch
2 Terrorists Killed In Fresh Encounter After Operation Mahadev In J&K
World
US-India Trade Deal 'Working Out Very Well', Says Trump Ahead Of Tariff Deadline
US-India Trade Deal 'Working Out Very Well', Says Trump Ahead Of Tariff Deadline
India
Pakistan's Role In Pahalgam Attack Exposed: Terrorist 'Afghan' Had Lashkar, JKLF Links, Trained In PoK
Pak's Role In Pahalgam Attack Exposed: Terrorist 'Afghan' Had Lashkar, JKLF Links, Trained In PoK
Advertisement
ABP Premium

Videos

Hospital Inundated In Bihar’s Nalanda; Patients Wade Through Flooded Campus For Treatment
Nawada & Trichy Flooded: Homes Submerged, Streets Become Rivers As Water Crisis Deepens
Tragic Bus-Truck Collision In Deoghar Kills 18 Kanwariyas During Shravan Yatra
Cloudburst In Himachal’s Mandi Triggers Devastation; 2 Dead, 1 Missing, Roads Washed Out
Power Out At UP Hospital: Doctors In Basti Treat Patient Under Torchlight, Risking Lives

Photo Gallery

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Karnataka Is On A Knife’s Edge And Rahul Gandhi Holds The Blade | OPINION
Opinion
Embed widget