Iran Blames ‘Unreasonable Demands’ By US After Peace Talks Collapse In Islamabad

Iran has blamed “excessive” and “unreasonable” demands by the United States for the failure of high-stakes negotiations in Islamabad, saying key disagreements over nuclear rights and the Strait of Hormuz prevented any framework agreement from being reached.



According to Iranian media reports, the marathon talks, which stretched for nearly 21 hours, broke down after Washington insisted on conditions Tehran deemed unacceptable.

'Despite various initiatives from the Iranian side, the unreasonable demands of the American side hindered the progress of the negotiations," Iran's state broadcaster said, blaming "unreasonable demands" by the US for the stalemate. "American greed prevented reaching an agreement".

Iranian officials maintained that while discussions were substantive, the US side’s approach ultimately derailed progress. The disagreements centred on critical issues including Iran’s nuclear programme, sanctions relief, and control over the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz.

Tehran has consistently argued that its nuclear programme is for civilian purposes and has demanded recognition of its “nuclear rights,” while also pushing back against what it described as “maximalist and unlawful demands” from Washington.