'Going To Have Big Problems': Trump Warns China Over Possible Arms Shipment To Iran

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Trump warned China against supplying weapons to Iran.

Reports suggest China may provide air defense systems to Iran.

China denied allegations, calling the report inaccurate.

US warning could complicate ongoing Iran-US negotiations.

US President Donald Trump on Saturday (local time) issued a direct warning to China, cautioning against any move to provide military support to Iran. This comes amid ongoing diplomatic negotiations between the United States and Iran, with fresh reports saying that China may supply weapons to Iran.

The issue has prompted a strong response from US leadership, raising concerns over regional stability and international security.

Speaking to reporters outside the White House, Trump stated, "If China does that, China is going to have big problems, okay?"

The remarks underscore Washington’s firm stance on preventing external military assistance to Tehran, particularly during a sensitive phase of negotiations.

#WATCH | On reports of China shipping weapons to Iran, US President Donald Trump says, "If China does that, China is going to have big problems."



(Source: US Network Pool Via Reuters) pic.twitter.com/YiSlLe3TI6 — ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2026

Media Reports On Possible Arms Transfer

The warning follows a report by CNN, which cited intelligence assessments indicating that China could be preparing to supply new air defence systems to Iran in the coming weeks.

According to the report, the shipments may be routed through third countries to conceal their origin. It further suggested that the equipment could include shoulder-fired anti-air missile systems, commonly referred to as MANPADS, which pose a threat to low-flying military aircraft.

The report also noted that Iran may be using the current ceasefire period to “replenish certain weapons systems with the help of key foreign partners.”

China’s Response And Denial

China has rejected the allegations, describing the report as inaccurate. Officials maintained that Beijing has not supplied weapons to any party involved in the conflict.

In response, a spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in Washington stated, "We urge the U.S. side to refrain from making baseless allegations, maliciously drawing connections, and engaging in sensationalism; we hope that relevant parties will do more to help de-escalate tensions."

China further emphasised that it has consistently adhered to its international obligations and intends to continue doing so.

The development comes at a time when Iran and the United States are engaged in sensitive negotiations in Islamabad, Pakistan. Any external military involvement could complicate diplomatic efforts and escalate tensions in the region.