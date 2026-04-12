Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Assembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorld'Going To Have Big Problems': Trump Warns China Over Possible Arms Shipment To Iran

'Going To Have Big Problems': Trump Warns China Over Possible Arms Shipment To Iran

US President Donald Trump warned China against providing military support to Iran. He stated that if China were to do so, they would face significant problems.

By : Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 12 Apr 2026 09:19 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Trump warned China against supplying weapons to Iran.
  • Reports suggest China may provide air defense systems to Iran.
  • China denied allegations, calling the report inaccurate.
  • US warning could complicate ongoing Iran-US negotiations.

US President Donald Trump on Saturday (local time) issued a direct warning to China, cautioning against any move to provide military support to Iran. This comes amid ongoing diplomatic negotiations between the United States and Iran, with fresh reports saying that China may supply weapons to Iran.

The issue has prompted a strong response from US leadership, raising concerns over regional stability and international security. 

Speaking to reporters outside the White House, Trump stated, "If China does that, China is going to have big problems, okay?"

The remarks underscore Washington’s firm stance on preventing external military assistance to Tehran, particularly during a sensitive phase of negotiations.

Media Reports On Possible Arms Transfer

The warning follows a report by CNN, which cited intelligence assessments indicating that China could be preparing to supply new air defence systems to Iran in the coming weeks.

According to the report, the shipments may be routed through third countries to conceal their origin. It further suggested that the equipment could include shoulder-fired anti-air missile systems, commonly referred to as MANPADS, which pose a threat to low-flying military aircraft.

The report also noted that Iran may be using the current ceasefire period to “replenish certain weapons systems with the help of key foreign partners.”

China’s Response And Denial

China has rejected the allegations, describing the report as inaccurate. Officials maintained that Beijing has not supplied weapons to any party involved in the conflict.

In response, a spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in Washington stated, "We urge the U.S. side to refrain from making baseless allegations, maliciously drawing connections, and engaging in sensationalism; we hope that relevant parties will do more to help de-escalate tensions."

China further emphasised that it has consistently adhered to its international obligations and intends to continue doing so.

The development comes at a time when Iran and the United States are engaged in sensitive negotiations in Islamabad, Pakistan. Any external military involvement could complicate diplomatic efforts and escalate tensions in the region.

Related Video

War Alert: Two-Day Islamabad Peace Talks and China-Iran Defense Claims Amid Rising Tensions

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What did President Trump warn China about?

President Trump warned China against providing military support to Iran. He stated that if China were to do so, they would face significant problems.

What prompted President Trump's warning to China?

The warning followed media reports, citing intelligence assessments, that China might be preparing to supply new air defense systems and weapons to Iran.

Has China responded to the allegations of supplying weapons to Iran?

Yes, China has rejected the allegations, calling the report inaccurate. Chinese officials stated they have not supplied weapons to any party in the conflict and urged the U.S. to avoid baseless allegations.

Why is military assistance to Iran a concern during negotiations?

Any external military assistance to Iran could complicate sensitive ongoing negotiations between the United States and Iran, potentially escalating regional tensions.

About the author Apoorva Gupta

Apoorva Gupta is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she covers politics, crime, international affairs, and hyperlocal developments. She handles breaking news, contributes to real-time updates, live blogs, visual stories, and sharp headlines during fast-paced news cycles. Her keen eye for news brings accuracy and strong editorial judgement to the general desk.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at apoorvag@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 12 Apr 2026 09:19 AM (IST)
Tags :
Donald Trump Israel Iran Conflict US Iran Talks Iran War US Iran War
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
'Going To Have Big Problems': Trump Warns China Over Possible Arms Shipment To Iran
'Going To Have Big Problems': Trump Warns China Over Possible Arms Shipment To Iran
World
Iran Blames ‘Unreasonable Demands’ By US After Peace Talks Collapse In Islamabad
Iran Blames ‘Unreasonable Demands’ By US After Peace Talks Collapse In Islamabad
World
'Bad News For Iran': JD Vance Says US Team Returning After Tehran 'Chose Not To Accept Terms'
'Bad News For Iran': JD Vance Says 'Going Back To US' After No Agreement Reached
World
US-Iran Talks Extended As Trump Says It 'Makes No Difference' If Peace Deal Reached
US-Iran Talks Extended As Trump Says It 'Makes No Difference' If Peace Deal Reached
Advertisement

Videos

War Alert: Two-Day Islamabad Peace Talks and China-Iran Defense Claims Amid Rising Tensions
Breaking News: Islamabad Talks Amid Leadership Gestures and Rising Tensions
War Update: US–Iran Peace Talks in Islamabad Enter Critical Phase Amid High-Level Mediation
Breaking News: High-Profile US–Iran Peace Talks Advance in Islamabad After Delegations Arrive
Breaking: Iran-US Talks in Islamabad Amid Saudi Mediation and Regional Escalation
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | War, Welfare, And Ballot: How A Distant Conflict Is Rewriting India’s Electoral Playbook
Opinion
Embed widget