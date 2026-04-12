'Bad News For Iran': JD Vance Says 'Going Back To US' After No Agreement Reached

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HomeNewsWorld'Bad News For Iran': JD Vance Says US Team Returning After Tehran 'Chose Not To Accept Terms'

'Bad News For Iran': JD Vance Says US Team Returning After Tehran 'Chose Not To Accept Terms'

US-Iran talks: The first phase of talks between the United States and Iran concluded in Islamabad late on Saturday night, following which it was decided that the talks would be extended for another round after a pause.

By : Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 12 Apr 2026 07:52 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • US-Iran talks in Islamabad conclude without agreement after 21 hours.
  • US Vice President JD Vance states Iran chose not to accept terms.
  • Vance views outcome as detrimental to Iran more than the US.
  • Pakistan praised for its role in mediating the challenging negotiations.

US Vice President JD Vance on Sunday said that talks with Iran in Islamabad ended without an agreement after nearly 21 hours of negotiations, asserting that Tehran “chose not to accept” Washington’s terms and warning that the outcome was “bad news for Iran.”

Addressing reporters after the marathon discussions, Vance said, “The bad news is that we have not reached an agreement. I think that is bad news for Iran much more than it's bad news for the USA. So, we go back to the US having not come to an agreement...they have chosen not to accept our terms.”

The negotiations, mediated by Pakistan, stretched for nearly a full day and involved what Vance described as “a number of substantive discussions” between US and Iranian representatives, reflecting the high stakes and complexity of the engagement.

Despite the deadlock, Vance praised Islamabad’s role in facilitating the dialogue, saying, “Whatever shortcomings in the negotiation, it wasn't because of the Pakistanis who did an amazing job and really tried to help us and Iranians bridge the gap and get to a deal.” 

He reiterated that while there were meaningful exchanges during the talks, the absence of a breakthrough ultimately underscored deep differences between the two sides.

“We have been at it now for 21 hours and we have had a number of substantive discussions with the Iranians. That's the good news,” Vance said, before adding, “The bad news is that we have not reached an agreement.”

US Puhed For No Nuclear Weapons, Iran Refused To Accept

JD Vance reiterated that Washington had pushed for a clear assurance from Tehran that it would not pursue nuclear weapons or develop the capability to do so. He acknowledged, however, that negotiations fell short of that objective, stating, “We just could not get to a situation where the Iranians were willing to accept our terms.”

Vance maintained that the US had approached the talks with flexibility, but despite those efforts, no meaningful progress was achieved. “While we were very flexible and accommodating, the talks could not make headway,” he indicated.

Outlining the next step, he said the US had placed a final proposal on the table. “We leave here with a very simple proposal—a method of understanding that is our final and best offer. We'll see if the Iranians accept it.”

US Delegation Remained In Touch With Trump

During the press briefing, Vance also revealed that he remained in constant touch with US leadership throughout the negotiations, including regular communication with Donald Trump and senior officials such as Marco Rubio, Pete Hegseth, Scott Bessent, and Brad Cooper, Commander of US Central Command.

“We were constantly in communication with the team because we were negotiating in good faith,” he said.

Earlier the Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran had stated in a post on X that the talks in Islamabad have been extended by another day after prolonged discussions, "despite some remaining differences."

"At Pakistan's proposal and with the agreement of the negotiating teams of #Iran and the U.S., talks mediated by Pakistan will continue for another round after a pause on Sunday," the statement noted.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Did the US and Iran reach an agreement in Islamabad?

No, the US and Iran did not reach an agreement. US Vice President JD Vance stated that Iran chose not to accept Washington's terms.

How long did the US-Iran talks in Islamabad last?

The negotiations stretched for nearly 21 hours. The talks were extended by another day at Pakistan's proposal.

What was Pakistan's role in the talks?

Pakistan mediated the negotiations and played a significant role in trying to bridge the gap between the US and Iran. Vance praised Islamabad's efforts.

What was the outcome of the talks according to JD Vance?

Vance described the outcome as bad news for Iran, stating that the US did not come to an agreement because Iran did not accept their terms.

About the author Apoorva Gupta

Apoorva Gupta is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she covers politics, crime, international affairs, and hyperlocal developments. She handles breaking news, contributes to real-time updates, live blogs, visual stories, and sharp headlines during fast-paced news cycles. Her keen eye for news brings accuracy and strong editorial judgement to the general desk.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at apoorvag@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 12 Apr 2026 07:17 AM (IST)
Tags :
Donald Trump Israel Iran Conflict JD Vance Iran War US Iran War
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