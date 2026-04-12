'Bad News For Iran': JD Vance Says 'Going Back To US' After No Agreement Reached

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom US-Iran talks in Islamabad conclude without agreement after 21 hours.

US Vice President JD Vance states Iran chose not to accept terms.

Vance views outcome as detrimental to Iran more than the US.

Pakistan praised for its role in mediating the challenging negotiations.

US Vice President JD Vance on Sunday said that talks with Iran in Islamabad ended without an agreement after nearly 21 hours of negotiations, asserting that Tehran “chose not to accept” Washington’s terms and warning that the outcome was “bad news for Iran.”

Addressing reporters after the marathon discussions, Vance said, “The bad news is that we have not reached an agreement. I think that is bad news for Iran much more than it's bad news for the USA. So, we go back to the US having not come to an agreement...they have chosen not to accept our terms.”

The negotiations, mediated by Pakistan, stretched for nearly a full day and involved what Vance described as “a number of substantive discussions” between US and Iranian representatives, reflecting the high stakes and complexity of the engagement.

Despite the deadlock, Vance praised Islamabad’s role in facilitating the dialogue, saying, “Whatever shortcomings in the negotiation, it wasn't because of the Pakistanis who did an amazing job and really tried to help us and Iranians bridge the gap and get to a deal.”

#WATCH | US-Iran peace talks | Islamabad, Pakistan: US Vice President JD Vance says, "...The bad news is that we have not reached an agreement. I think that is bad news for Iran much more than it's bad news for the USA. So, we go back to the US having not come to an… pic.twitter.com/jWHpJYemYz — ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2026

He reiterated that while there were meaningful exchanges during the talks, the absence of a breakthrough ultimately underscored deep differences between the two sides.

“We have been at it now for 21 hours and we have had a number of substantive discussions with the Iranians. That's the good news,” Vance said, before adding, “The bad news is that we have not reached an agreement.”

US Puhed For No Nuclear Weapons, Iran Refused To Accept

JD Vance reiterated that Washington had pushed for a clear assurance from Tehran that it would not pursue nuclear weapons or develop the capability to do so. He acknowledged, however, that negotiations fell short of that objective, stating, “We just could not get to a situation where the Iranians were willing to accept our terms.”

Vance maintained that the US had approached the talks with flexibility, but despite those efforts, no meaningful progress was achieved. “While we were very flexible and accommodating, the talks could not make headway,” he indicated.

Outlining the next step, he said the US had placed a final proposal on the table. “We leave here with a very simple proposal—a method of understanding that is our final and best offer. We'll see if the Iranians accept it.”

US Delegation Remained In Touch With Trump

During the press briefing, Vance also revealed that he remained in constant touch with US leadership throughout the negotiations, including regular communication with Donald Trump and senior officials such as Marco Rubio, Pete Hegseth, Scott Bessent, and Brad Cooper, Commander of US Central Command.

“We were constantly in communication with the team because we were negotiating in good faith,” he said.

Earlier the Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran had stated in a post on X that the talks in Islamabad have been extended by another day after prolonged discussions, "despite some remaining differences."

"At Pakistan's proposal and with the agreement of the negotiating teams of #Iran and the U.S., talks mediated by Pakistan will continue for another round after a pause on Sunday," the statement noted.