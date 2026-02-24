Pakistan Launches Fresh Strike On Afghanistan; Clashes Reported At Five Border Locations

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Fresh clashes have erupted along the Afghanistan-Pakistan border, with reports of firing at five separate locations following artillery shelling by Pakistani forces. According to sources, Pakistani troops targeted an Afghan post at 6:43 pm (IST) on Tuesday, triggering exchanges in multiple frontier areas. The escalation comes days after Pakistani airstrikes inside Afghan territory, drawing condemnation from Kabul and sharp criticism from India, further straining already fragile regional dynamics.

Artillery Fire & Cross-Border Clashes

Following the reported shelling at the Afghan border post, clashes spread to the border areas: Zaka Khel, Vargha, Shahkot and Landi Kotal. Tensions have remained high along the mountainous frontier, where sporadic skirmishes have occurred in recent years.

Earlier, on Sunday morning, Pakistan carried out airstrikes in areas along the Afghan border. Kabul alleged that the operation struck residential locations, resulting in civilian casualties. Pakistan, however, maintained that the strikes targeted 'militant' groups operating from Afghan territory, whom it blames for a series of recent suicide attacks inside Pakistan.

India Condemns Airstrikes

India strongly criticised Pakistan’s aerial operation. Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said New Delhi “strongly condemns Pakistan’s airstrikes on Afghan soil during the holy month of Ramzan,” stating that women and children were among those killed. He described the strikes as another attempt by Pakistan to shift blame for its internal challenges onto India, and reiterated India’s support for Afghanistan’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence.

Rising Strain Between Islamabad And Kabul

Pakistan has repeatedly accused Afghanistan of failing to prevent militant groups from using its territory to launch attacks across the border. These allegations have strained relations between Islamabad and the Afghan Taliban authorities.

In October last year, tensions escalated into brief armed confrontations between the two sides. Pakistani military officials claimed that 23 Pakistani soldiers and more than 200 Afghan Taliban fighters were killed in the clashes. Following the recent airstrikes, Taliban officials warned of retaliatory action against Pakistan’s military leadership.

Afghan government spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid alleged that Pakistani forces bombed civilian areas in Nangarhar and Paktika provinces, resulting in dozens of casualties, including women and children.

The renewed exchanges mark a significant escalation along the volatile frontier, raising concerns over further instability in the region.

Related Video Sensation in Lucknow: Son Arrested for Killing Father, Hiding Body Parts in Blue Drum