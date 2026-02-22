22 Pashtuns Killed In 24 Hours As Pakistan Forces Conduct Strikes Along Afghan Border

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





A series of recent military operations carried out by Pakistan in Afghanistan and its own Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province has resulted in significant civilian casualties, according to local accounts and available figures. In a cross-border strike in Afghanistan’s Nangarhar province and a separate mortar attack in Tirah Valley within Pakistan, dozens of Pashtun civilians were reportedly killed or injured. The incidents have intensified scrutiny over Pakistan’s counter-terror operations and their humanitarian impact in predominantly Pashtun areas on both sides of the border.

Cross-Border Strike & Domestic Operation

In what has been described as a major escalation, Pakistani forces reportedly carried out a midnight strike in the Besud district of Nangarhar province in eastern Afghanistan. A residential house was directly targeted, resulting in the deaths of 17 civilians, including 11 children. Those killed were identified as Afghan civilians belonging to the Pashtun ethnic community.

Villagers gather amid rubble after deadly cross-border strikes hit Pashtun residential areas.

Almost simultaneously, in Pakistan’s Tirah Valley in Orakzai district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, mortar fire struck a vehicle, killing five Pashtuns, including two children. Local residents who later protested outside a Pakistani military post were reportedly met with live fire, leading to injuries among approximately eight civilians.

These incidents come amid ongoing counter-terrorism operations in Pakistan’s north-western regions. For nearly a year, security operations have involved drone surveillance, mortar shelling and ground actions targeting suspected militant activity. However, available figures indicate a significant civilian toll.

Since January 2025, more than 168 Pashtun civilians have reportedly been killed in Pakistan under anti-terror operations, including 39 children and 83 women. In Afghanistan, between September 2025 and February 2026, 88 Pashtun civilians have allegedly been killed in cross-border strikes, including at least 29 children and over 16 women.

Pashtun Demographics & Historical Context

Pashtuns constitute one of the largest ethnic groups in the region, with approximately 94% of the global Pashtun population residing in Pakistan and Afghanistan. In Afghanistan, Pashtuns make up more than 65% of the population, while in Pakistan they represent roughly 15%, primarily concentrated in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and parts of Balochistan.

Communities on both sides of the border share deep linguistic, cultural and historical ties that predate the establishment of the Durand Line, the colonial-era boundary dividing Afghanistan and Pakistan. Many Pashtuns continue to view the Durand Line as disputed, and cross-border family and tribal connections remain common.

Since the creation of Pakistan in 1947, political and military leadership has largely been dominated by figures from Punjab. Some Pashtun leaders and activists have long alleged systemic discrimination and marginalisation. Khan Abdul Ghaffar Khan, also known as Frontier Gandhi, opposed the partition of India and later advocated for Pashtun autonomy. He was imprisoned multiple times following Pakistan’s independence.

Militancy, Security Concerns & Cycles of Conflict

Security tensions in the region are further complicated by the presence of Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), an anti-state militant group operating primarily in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Many of its commanders are Pashtun, and Pakistani authorities have repeatedly accused segments of the local population of supporting the group, allegations that have contributed to intensified military action in the region.

Historically, Pashtun regions have been central to multiple conflicts. During the 1980s Soviet-Afghan war, large numbers of young Pashtuns were mobilised as fighters. After the Soviet withdrawal, elements were redirected towards insurgencies elsewhere, including in Kashmir. Following the US-led intervention in Afghanistan in 2001, parts of the border region again became theatres of militancy and drone warfare.

Since the Taliban returned to power in Afghanistan on August 15, 2021, cross-border tensions have persisted. Pakistan had previously described the Taliban as allies but now faces strained relations with Kabul, particularly over border security and militant activity.

The recent incidents, in which 22 Pashtuns reportedly lost their lives within 24 hours across both countries, underscore the fragile security environment. Analysts note that repeated cycles of militancy, counter-terror operations and civilian casualties have shaped the region for decades.

While Pakistani authorities maintain that operations are aimed at countering terrorism, the humanitarian impact on Pashtun communities remains a growing concern. The pattern of violence across borders continues to draw attention to long-standing political, ethnic and security complexities in the region.