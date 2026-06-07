Man Dies After Shark Attack While Fishing With Family In Western Australia
A diver has died after an attack by a suspected 4.5-meter shark near Michaelmas Island. It is the third fatal shark attack in Australia in three weeks.
Edited by: Dmytro Hubenko
A shark killed a man who was fishing off the coast of Western Australia, police said on Saturday.
The attack occurred off the state's south coast at Michaelmas Island, close to the town of Albany, about 390 kilometers (240 miles) south of the state capital, Perth, while the man was spearfishing with his family, according to the police.
He was taken ashore, where paramedics treated him. "Sadly, he was unable to be revived," they said.
State authorities reported that a 4.5-meter (14.8 feet) shark of unknown species was spotted by a member of the public near Michaelmas Island on Saturday.
Three Deadly Shark Attacks In Three Weeks
The attack comes just two weeks after a man was bitten by a shark at Kennedy Shoal in Australia's northeastern state of Queensland.
The death followed that of a 38-year-old off Rottnest Island near Perth days earlier.
There are around 20 shark attacks in Australia every year, but most of them are not deadly, according to data from conservation groups. Far more people are likely to drown than be bitten.
Disclaimer: This report first appeared on Deutsche Welle, and has been republished on ABP Live as part of a special arrangement. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made in the report by ABP Live.