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HomeNewsWorldPak Interior Minister visits Tehran for third time in weeks amid US-Iran tensions

Pak Interior Minister visits Tehran for third time in weeks amid US-Iran tensions

Islamabad, Jun 6 (PTI): Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi reached Tehran on Saturday to push for peace amidst rising tensions between the US and Iran, according to media report.

By : PTI | Updated at : 07 Jun 2026 12:44 AM (IST)

Islamabad, Jun 6 (PTI): Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi reached Tehran on Saturday to push for peace amidst rising tensions between the US and Iran, according to media reports.

It is Naqvi’s third visit to Iran in recent weeks, as Pakistan leads a diplomatic push to bring the two sides to the table.

Upon his arrival in Tehran, Naqvi was received by his Iranian counterpart Eskandar Momeni, Iran's state-run Press TV reported.

During his visit, Naqvi will hold talks with various top officials, including Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, Iran's semi-official news agency Tasnim reported.

Before departing for Iran, Naqvi met Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said.

“Consultations also took place between the prime minister and the interior minister regarding his upcoming visit to Tehran. The prime minister provided guidance related to the visit,” the statement said.

The interior minister also briefed Sharif on his recent meetings on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

Naqvi met his Iranian counterpart Momeni in Bishkek a day earlier, where they exchanged views on Pakistan-Iran relations and recent regional developments, according to a post by the Interior Ministry on X.

The meeting with Sharif was about the measures being taken to maintain peace and security across the country and ensure the protection of citizens, the PMO statement said.

The conflict in West Asia, which has paralysed global energy markets and disrupted trade, began after the US and Israel launched attacks on Iran on February 28, prompting retaliatory action by Tehran.

The conflict was halted when a ceasefire was brokered on April 8. Since then, the two sides have been exchanging messages through Pakistan for peace talks.

In April, Pakistan hosted the first direct talks between the US and Iran, but the two countries failed to reach a deal. PTI SH SKS GRS GRS GRS

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

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Published at : 07 Jun 2026 12:45 AM (IST)
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