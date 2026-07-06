Ram Temple Trust Meeting Begins; Champat Rai, Anil Mishra Resignations Under Discussion

Ram temple Trust Meeting News: The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust meeting began on Sunday under the chairmanship of Mahant Nritya Gopal Das.

Trust Treasurer Swami Govind Dev Giri presented the agenda for the meeting and proposed that the resignations of General Secretary Champat Rai and Trustee Anil Mishra be taken up for consideration.

The Trust members have now begun discussions on the resignations of Champat Rai and Anil Mishra.

Leaders Present at Meeting So Far

The following members and religious leaders have arrived for the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust meeting:

Krishna Mohan – Trust Member

Swami Govind Dev Giri – Treasurer

Dinendra Das

Shankaracharya Swami Vasudevanand Saraswati

Paramanand Giri Maharaj

Mahant Nritya Gopal Das – Trust President

Swami Vishwa Prasanna Teerth Ji Maharaj (According to a police officer at the venue; his arrival has not been independently verified.)