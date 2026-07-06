Nirav Modi Extradition Soon? Final Legal Hurdle Cleared After ECHR Rejection: Reports

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Nirav Modi's extradition imminent after ECHR rejected appeal.

UK authorities initiated administrative processes for his handover to India.

Fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi's extradition to India appears to have entered its final stage after he reportedly failed in his last legal challenge before the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), clearing the final legal hurdle in the years-long extradition battle.

Nirav Modi approached the ECHR in April 2026 after exhausting all avenues of appeal in the UK courts. Several media reported that the European court did not grant him any relief, leaving him with no further legal remedies to challenge his extradition.

Final Legal Roadblock Cleared

With the legal process effectively complete, UK authorities have reportedly begun the administrative formalities required to extradite Modi to India. Diplomatic sources indicated that the handover could take place at any time.

Modi has been lodged at HMP Wandsworth in London since March 2019. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) are seeking his extradition in connection with the alleged multi-crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud and a related money laundering case, as per News18.

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The latest development follows years of legal proceedings after then UK Home Secretary Priti Patel approved Modi's extradition in April 2021. Since then, he has filed multiple appeals and bail applications, all of which have been rejected.

In March 2026, Modi suffered another setback when he lost what was described as a last-ditch attempt to reopen his extradition case, arguing that he faced a "real risk of torture" if returned to India. He subsequently approached the ECHR seeking interim relief, though those proceedings remained confidential.

Separately, the High Court in London ruled that Modi is liable to pay more than USD 11.5 million, including interest, to Bank of India under a personal guarantee linked to a loan extended to Dubai-based Firestar Diamond FZE.

Justice Simon Tinkler of the London Circuit Commercial Court held that the bank's demand notice had been validly served and that the personal guarantee was enforceable under Indian law.

The court also noted delays caused by Modi's transfer between UK prisons, including the late transfer of legal documents and failures by prison authorities to produce him before the court despite valid judicial orders. Prison authorities later apologised for the lapses and informed the court that procedural changes had been introduced.

Bank of India clarified that the commercial recovery proceedings are separate from the criminal cases against Modi and are unrelated to the broader PNB fraud investigation.

Separate Bank Of India Recovery Case

Modi currently faces three criminal proceedings in India: the CBI's case related to the alleged PNB fraud, the ED's money laundering investigation arising from the same allegations, and a third case concerning alleged tampering with evidence and influencing witnesses.

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With the reported rejection of his plea by the European Court of Human Rights, sources said only administrative formalities remain before UK authorities hand over the fugitive businessman to India.