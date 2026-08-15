Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman may visit India between August 20 and 25. This would be his first official trip to India since taking office.
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Bangladesh PM Tarique Rahman May Visit India This Month: Why This Trip Matters
Bangladesh PM Tarique Rahman may visit India on August 20-25 for bilateral talks amid tensions over Sheikh Hasina. Dhaka seeks her extradition; dates await final confirmation.
- Bangladesh PM Rahman may visit India August 20-25.
- Visit follows tensions regarding Sheikh Hasina's extradition.
- Bangladesh seeks faster extradition of former PM Hasina.
Before You Go
BJP Attack: Dushyant Gautam Targets Sonia Gandhi Over Vande Mataram Controversy
Frequently Asked Questions
Which foreign leader is expected to visit India soon?
What are the proposed dates for the visit?
The proposed visit dates for PM Rahman are between August 20 and 25. Specifically, August 20-21 and August 21-22 are currently being considered.
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