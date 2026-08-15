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English NewsNewsBangladesh PM Tarique Rahman May Visit India This Month: Why This Trip Matters

Bangladesh PM Tarique Rahman May Visit India This Month: Why This Trip Matters

Bangladesh PM Tarique Rahman may visit India on August 20-25 for bilateral talks amid tensions over Sheikh Hasina. Dhaka seeks her extradition; dates await final confirmation.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 15 Aug 2026 06:13 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Bangladesh PM Rahman may visit India August 20-25.
  • Visit follows tensions regarding Sheikh Hasina's extradition.
  • Bangladesh seeks faster extradition of former PM Hasina.

Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman may visit India between August 20 and 25, amid recent tensions between Dhaka and New Delhi over the extradition of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her virtual press conference, ANI reported, citing The Daily Star.

According to diplomatic sources cited by Bangladeshi media outlet The Daily Star, Rahman could make his first official visit to India, with Dhaka and New Delhi continuing discussions over the exact dates.

Also Read: ‘Say Vande Mataram Or Go To Pakistan’: BJP MLA Tamil Selvan At Mumbai I-Day Rally

Two Possible Dates Under Consideration

A diplomatic source in New Delhi said both sides had been keen to hold bilateral talks, but scheduling had remained an issue.

“Both sides have been interested in a bilateral visit. But scheduling was an issue,” the source said.

After considering different schedules, senior officials from the two countries are close to agreeing on dates between August 20 and 25. Two possible windows are currently being considered: August 20-21 and August 21-22.

A final decision on the dates is expected after Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Dinesh Trivedi returns to work in Dhaka. The Ministry of External Affairs has not officially confirmed the proposed visit.

Rahman, Modi Meetings Precede Proposed Visit

The development comes after Indian High Commissioner Dinesh Trivedi met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on August 11. A day earlier, Trivedi had met Rahman in Dhaka.

If confirmed, the visit would be Rahman's first trip to India since taking office in February. The proposed visit assumes significance amid recent diplomatic tensions between Dhaka and New Delhi linked to statements made by Sheikh Hasina from India.

Hasina has been living in India since being ousted from Bangladesh following the 2024 student protests.

Bangladesh Seeks Faster Sheikh Hasina Extradition

During Trivedi's meeting with Rahman on August 10, Bangladesh expressed hope that India would expedite the process of extraditing former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Also Read: 'Sign Of Desperation’: PM Modi’s Fumble, ‘Dimaagi Naxals’ Remark Triggers Oppn Attack

Trivedi, who was appointed India's High Commissioner to Bangladesh, paid a courtesy call on Rahman at the Prime Minister's Office in the Cabinet Division of the Bangladesh Secretariat.

Bangladesh reiterated its expectation that India would speed up the extradition process for Hasina.

Before You Go

BJP Attack: Dushyant Gautam Targets Sonia Gandhi Over Vande Mataram Controversy

Frequently Asked Questions

Which foreign leader is expected to visit India soon?

Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman may visit India between August 20 and 25. This would be his first official trip to India since taking office.

What are the proposed dates for the visit?

The proposed visit dates for PM Rahman are between August 20 and 25. Specifically, August 20-21 and August 21-22 are currently being considered.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 15 Aug 2026 06:05 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina INDIA Tarique Rahman
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