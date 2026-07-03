Khamenei Funeral: Where Was His Body Kept Until Now? Why Was Burial Delayed?

The body of Iran's slain Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was placed in state in Tehran on Friday as senior clerics, government officials, foreign dignitaries and thousands of mourners gathered to pay their final respects to the leader who ruled the Islamic Republic for nearly four decades.

The state funeral marks the beginning of a week-long series of ceremonies, with Iran portraying the event as both a tribute to Khamenei and a display of national unity following the four-month conflict with the United States and Israel. Khamenei was killed in February in airstrikes that Tehran says targeted its top leadership.

Body To Be Taken Across Iran And Iraq

After lying in state in Tehran, Khamenei's remains are scheduled to be taken to the holy cities of Qom in Iran and Najaf and Karbala in Iraq before his final burial in Mashhad, home to the revered Imam Reza shrine.

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On Thursday evening, his coffin was unveiled before grieving supporters, who chanted prayers, wept and showered it with flowers. On Friday, the coffin, along with those of several family members killed alongside him, was placed in the prayer hall built in honour of Iran's first Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini.

The ceremony was attended by Iranian political leaders, including the president, parliament speaker and foreign minister, as well as delegations from countries including Russia, China, Iraq, Armenia and Pakistan. Members of the families of Hezbollah leaders Hassan Nasrallah and Imad Mughniyeh were also present.

Why The Funeral Was Delayed

Under Islamic tradition, burial usually takes place within 24 hours of death. However, Khamenei's funeral was postponed because of security concerns during the conflict, Reuters reported.

Under Islamic tradition, burials are generally conducted within 24 hours of death. However, Iranian authorities delayed Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's funeral due to security concerns during the conflict, with the ceremonies scheduled only after an interim truce was reached last month.

To accommodate the expected influx of mourners, hotels are offering discounted stays, while schools, mosques and sports halls have been converted into temporary lodging facilities. Public transport, including bus and rail services, has also been reorganised to facilitate travel for the funeral events.

The funeral programme will begin with a large public procession in central Tehran on Monday. Khamenei's remains will then be taken to the holy city of Qom on Tuesday for religious ceremonies, followed by events in the Iraqi shrine cities of Najaf and Karbala on Wednesday, where members of Iran's regional allies are expected to attend.

Where Was Body Kept Until Now?

Experts say his body was most likely preserved through refrigerated cold storage rather than chemical embalming, which is generally prohibited under Islamic law.

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Counterterrorism expert Dr Mohammed Omar told Fox News Digital that Shia jurisprudence allows delayed burial under exceptional circumstances and permits refrigerated preservation when required.

He added that Iran's forensic facilities routinely preserve bodies for extended periods, making long-term cold storage feasible under religious and legal exemptions.