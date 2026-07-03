The funeral was postponed due to security concerns during the conflict. Islamic tradition usually requires burial within 24 hours, but an interim truce allowed the ceremonies to proceed.
Explorer
Khamenei Funeral: Where Was His Body Kept Until Now? Why Was Burial Delayed? Here's What We Know
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's body was placed in state in Tehran ahead of a week-long funeral. Experts say it was preserved in refrigerated storage as security concerns delayed burial for months.
- Khamenei's state funeral began in Tehran, drawing dignitaries, mourners.
- Funeral marks national unity following leader's February death.
Before You Go
Ram Temple donation case: SIT Widens Ayodhya Probe as Land Deals, Bank Records and Donation Assets Face Scrutiny
Frequently Asked Questions
Why was Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's funeral delayed?
Where will Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's body be buried?
After ceremonies in Tehran, Qom, Najaf, and Karbala, his final burial will take place in Mashhad, Iran. This city is home to the revered Imam Reza shrine.
Advertisement
Top Headlines
World
Khamenei Funeral: Where Was His Body Kept Until Now? Why Was Burial Delayed?
World
OPINION | Perils Of Overlooking Afghanistan-Pakistan ‘Open War’
World
Pakistani Dy PM Ishaq Dar's Relative Arrested In Abduction, Gang-Rape Case Of Foreign Nationals
World
40 Killed As Overcrowded Bus Falls Into Deep Ditch In Pakistan's Balochistan
Advertisement
Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Nayanima Basu
Opinion