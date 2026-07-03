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English NewsNewsIndiaRam Temple Trust Chief Nritya Gopal Das Hospitalised; Yogi Meets Him

Ram Temple Trust Chief Nritya Gopal Das Hospitalised; Yogi Meets Him

Ram Janmabhoomi Trust chief Mahant Nritya Gopal Das was admitted to Medanta, where CM Yogi visited him. Meanwhile, Mahant Vinod Mishra alleged missing gold donations and corruption in temple work.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 03 Jul 2026 03:10 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Ram Janmabhoomi Trust president admitted to Medanta Hospital.
  • Seer alleges unacknowledged gold donation; SIT investigates claims.
  • Seer claims temple trust members demand commission for bills.

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust president Mahant Nritya Gopal Das has been admitted to Medanta Hospital for treatment.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited the hospital to enquire about the health of the senior seer. During his visit, the chief minister met Mahant Nritya Gopal Das and received an update on his condition from the attending doctors.

Yogi also wished the Ram Janmabhoomi Trust chief a speedy recovery. No official details regarding the nature of Mahant Nritya Gopal Das' illness have been disclosed so far.

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Seer Claims Gold Donation Missing

Meanwhile, the fresh allegations have surfaced with Mahant Vinod Mishra claiming that gold ornaments donated by him and his disciples were neither officially acknowledged nor receipted.

According to Mahant Vinod Mishra, he visited the Ram Janmabhoomi temple on October 29, 2025, at around noon along with his disciples from Mumbai. He alleged that the jewellery and ornaments were handed over in the presence of others to Tinu Yadav.

Mishra claimed Tinu Yadav assured them that they would receive a photograph documenting the donation along with an official receipt. However, despite repeated requests, neither the photograph nor the receipt was provided.

He further alleged that Tinu Yadav later informed them that the donated ornaments had already been melted. Mishra said he also visited Karsevakpuram to seek clarification but did not receive any satisfactory response.

The seer said he has shared these details with the Special Investigation Team (SIT), which questioned him as part of its probe.

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Seer Alleges Irregularities In Ram Temple Trust

Mishra also levelled serious allegations against Ram Temple Trust members Anil Mishra and Gopal Rao, claiming that commissions are allegedly demanded for clearing bills related to temple work. According to him, no payment is processed without commission.

The allegations have been made by Mahant Vinod Mishra and have not been independently verified. There has been no immediate response from the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust or the individuals named in the allegations.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the current health status of Mahant Nritya Gopal Das?

Mahant Nritya Gopal Das has been admitted to Medanta Hospital for treatment. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited him to inquire about his health, but no official details regarding the nature of his illness have been disclosed.

What allegations has Mahant Vinod Mishra made regarding gold donations?

Mahant Vinod Mishra claims gold ornaments donated by him and his disciples are missing and were neither acknowledged nor receipted. He handed them to Tinu Yadav, who promised a photo and receipt, but neither was provided.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 03 Jul 2026 03:10 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ram Temple Ram Temple Row Ayodhya Ram Temple Donation Theft
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