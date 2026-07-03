Pakistani Dy PM Ishaq Dar's Relative Arrested In Abduction, Gang-Rape Case Of Foreign Nationals

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Lahore Police registered gang-rape, kidnapping case against Ishaq Dar's relative.

Foreign nationals suffered abduction, sexual violence, and extortion.

Accused Muhammad Raza Dar and four accomplices were arrested.

High-profile political ties intensify scrutiny for ruling elite.

In a major development that has sent shockwaves through Pakistan's political circles, Lahore Police have registered a serious case involving gang-rape, kidnapping, and extortion against Muhammad Raza Dar, a very close relative of Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Dr Ishaq Dar.

From Singapore to Lahore: A Lure Under the Guise of Hospitality

According to the First Information Report (FIR) registered by Lahore Police, the two victims — Stefanie Adnana Maroun, a French national, and Astrid Robinson Bracho, a Venezuelan national — had initially met Mohammad Raza Dar (Grandson of Ishaq Dar) in Singapore in October 2025. Following their meeting, Ali Raza Dar invited both women to visit Pakistan and personally arranged their visas.

A Harrowing Ordeal: Extortion, Torture, and Assault

However, the situation took a dark turn after their arrival. The FIR states that on June 29, Muhammad Raza Dar, along with four of his accomplices, abducted both foreign nationals and took them to an abandoned house in Lahore.

Recounting their ordeal to the police, the women stated that during the abduction, Ishaq Dar's relative initially posed as a fellow victim to mislead them. Shortly after, he began demanding large sums of money as ransom, while his accomplices subjected the women to physical abuse and gang-rape.

Astrid Robinson Bracho of Venezuela informed the police that she was subjected to both gang-rape and unnatural rape by three of Muhammad Raza Dar’s accomplices during their captivity. Similarly, Stefanie Adnana Maroun of France stated that she faced severe sexual violence and unnatural assault by the perpetrators. The captors continuously extorted them for money, looted all the cash they had in their possession, and threatened to kill them and sell their body organs if further ransom demands were not met.





Police Action: Suspects Detained at Defence C Station

Lahore Police have registered a formal case under charges of gang-rape and kidnapping for ransom at the Defence C Police Station. Police authorities have taken the close relative of Ishaq Dar and his four accomplices into custody. A formal medical examination of both victims was conducted yesterday as part of the ongoing investigation.

The Political Connection: Ties to the Ruling Elite

This high-profile arrest directly impacts the highest echelons of Pakistan's ruling coalition. Dr. Ishaq Dar is not only the country's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister but also a very, very close relative of Nawaz Sharif. Ishaq Dar’s son, Ali Dar, is married to Nawaz Sharif’s younger daughter, Asma Sharif. Furthermore, Ali Dar currently serves as the Advisor on AI and Special Projects to the Chief Minister of Punjab, Maryam Nawaz (Nawaz Sharif's daughter). Given these deep familial and political ties to the ruling elite, the scandal has triggered intense political scrutiny across the country.