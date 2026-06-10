Iran Says US Strikes Hit Water Infrastructure, Leave Coastal Town Without Drinking Water

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Iran accused US of destroying Sirik water facilities, cutting supplies.

Iran's IRGC launched retaliatory missiles targeting US Jordan base.

US strikes responded to drone downing American Apache helicopter.

Iran has accused the United States of striking civilian infrastructure during its latest military operation, claiming that two key water storage facilities in the southern coastal city of Sirik were destroyed, leaving residents without access to drinking water. The allegation has added a humanitarian dimension to the rapidly escalating confrontation between Washington and Tehran, with Iranian officials condemning the reported attack and warning of further retaliation.

Iran Claims Water Supply Cut Off After Overnight Strikes

According to Iranian authorities, the overnight US strikes hit two water storage tanks in Sirik's Bamani district, disrupting potable water supplies for residents. The Iranian Consulate in Mumbai issued a strongly worded statement condemning the alleged attack.

It said the US terrorist strikes on Sirik had targeted two water storage tanks, resulting in the loss of drinking water access for local communities, as per a report on India Today. The statement argued that attacks on civilian water infrastructure raise serious humanitarian concerns and could have significant consequences for residents dependent on those facilities.

Iranian state media carried similar reports, asserting that the destruction of the tanks had effectively cut off access to safe drinking water in the city.

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Tehran Responds With Missile Strike Claims

As tensions mounted, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced what it described as a retaliatory operation against American military assets in the region. According to Iranian media reports, long-range missiles were launched at four locations within the US al-Azraq base in Jordan. The IRGC claimed the targets included facilities used to house F-35 fighter jets as well as a command-and-control centre.

Iranian officials portrayed the operation as a warning to Washington and stated that the country was prepared to deliver a “crushing and decisive” response to any future attacks.

The reported strike is the latest in a series of retaliatory actions exchanged by both sides as regional tensions continue to intensify.

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US Says Strikes Were Response To Apache Helicopter Incident

The latest round of military action follows US strikes on Iranian radar and air-defence systems positioned around the Strait of Hormuz.

American officials said the operation was carried out after a US Army Apache helicopter was brought down by what Washington described as an Iranian one-way attack drone.

US Central Command characterised the strikes as a “proportional response to unjustified Iranian aggression,” maintaining that the operation targeted military infrastructure rather than civilian facilities.