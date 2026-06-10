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HomeNewsWorldIran Says US Strikes Hit Water Infrastructure, Leave Coastal Town Without Drinking Water

Iran Says US Strikes Hit Water Infrastructure, Leave Coastal Town Without Drinking Water

Iran alleges US strikes destroyed water tanks in Sirik, cutting drinking water supplies and intensifying fears of a wider conflict.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 10 Jun 2026 01:17 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Iran accused US of destroying Sirik water facilities, cutting supplies.
  • Iran's IRGC launched retaliatory missiles targeting US Jordan base.
  • US strikes responded to drone downing American Apache helicopter.

Iran has accused the United States of striking civilian infrastructure during its latest military operation, claiming that two key water storage facilities in the southern coastal city of Sirik were destroyed, leaving residents without access to drinking water. The allegation has added a humanitarian dimension to the rapidly escalating confrontation between Washington and Tehran, with Iranian officials condemning the reported attack and warning of further retaliation.

Iran Claims Water Supply Cut Off After Overnight Strikes

According to Iranian authorities, the overnight US strikes hit two water storage tanks in Sirik's Bamani district, disrupting potable water supplies for residents. The Iranian Consulate in Mumbai issued a strongly worded statement condemning the alleged attack.

It said the US terrorist strikes on Sirik had targeted two water storage tanks, resulting in the loss of drinking water access for local communities, as per a report on India Today. The statement argued that attacks on civilian water infrastructure raise serious humanitarian concerns and could have significant consequences for residents dependent on those facilities.

Iranian state media carried similar reports, asserting that the destruction of the tanks had effectively cut off access to safe drinking water in the city.

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Tehran Responds With Missile Strike Claims

As tensions mounted, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced what it described as a retaliatory operation against American military assets in the region. According to Iranian media reports, long-range missiles were launched at four locations within the US al-Azraq base in Jordan. The IRGC claimed the targets included facilities used to house F-35 fighter jets as well as a command-and-control centre.

Iranian officials portrayed the operation as a warning to Washington and stated that the country was prepared to deliver a “crushing and decisive” response to any future attacks.

The reported strike is the latest in a series of retaliatory actions exchanged by both sides as regional tensions continue to intensify.

ALSO READ: Pakistan Airstrikes In Afghanistan Kill 13; Taliban Says 11 Children Among Victims

US Says Strikes Were Response To Apache Helicopter Incident

The latest round of military action follows US strikes on Iranian radar and air-defence systems positioned around the Strait of Hormuz.

American officials said the operation was carried out after a US Army Apache helicopter was brought down by what Washington described as an Iranian one-way attack drone.

US Central Command characterised the strikes as a “proportional response to unjustified Iranian aggression,” maintaining that the operation targeted military infrastructure rather than civilian facilities.

Before You Go

Middle East Crisis: Ten Major Turning Points That Shaped the US–Iran–Israel Crisis

Frequently Asked Questions

What has Iran accused the United States of doing during its latest military operation?

Iran accused the United States of destroying two key water storage facilities in Sirik, leaving residents without access to drinking water. They condemned this alleged attack as targeting civilian infrastructure.

How did Iran respond to the alleged US strikes?

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced a retaliatory operation, launching long-range missiles at four locations within the US al-Azraq base in Jordan. They claimed targets included facilities for F-35 fighter jets and a command-and-control center.

Why did the US say it carried out its latest strikes?

The US stated its strikes on Iranian radar and air-defence systems were a

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 10 Jun 2026 01:17 PM (IST)
Tags :
Donald Trump Strait Of Hormuz Iran United STates Iran US Conflict Sirik
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