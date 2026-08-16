India At 2047Independence dayNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsWorldIsrael President Herzog, PM Netanyahu greet India on Independence Day

Israel President Herzog, PM Netanyahu greet India on Independence Day

Herzliya (Israel), Aug 15 (PTI): Israeli President Isaac Herzog congratulated India and its people on the 80th Independence Day, calling for strengthening the “beautiful friendship” between the two countrie.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 16 Aug 2026 12:37 AM (IST)

Herzliya (Israel), Aug 15 (PTI): Israeli President Isaac Herzog congratulated India and its people on the 80th Independence Day, calling for strengthening the “beautiful friendship” between the two countries.

“On behalf of the State of Israel, I warmly congratulate President @rashtrapatibhvn, Prime Minister @narendramodi, and the wonderful people of India on your 80th Independence Day!” Herzog posted on X.

“I hope that we will continue to strengthen this beautiful friendship between Israel and India,” he said.

Congratulating India, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that the two countries’ innovation and friendship are “boundless”, but the “best is yet to come”.

“Congratulations to India and to my dear friend @PMOIndia @narendramodi on your 80th Independence Day”, Netanyahu posted on X shortly after the end of Sabbath on Saturday evening.

“India and Israel achieved independence one year apart. We are two ancient nations that seize the future together to bring a better life for our people”, the Israeli Premier noted.

“Our innovation and friendship are boundless. The best is yet to come!”, he said.

Official communiques are generally put on hold in Israel during Sabbath, so the message came out only on Saturday evening.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry also extended its greetings.

More than 400 Indians from all over Israel descended on this northern coastal city in Tel Aviv district to celebrate Independence Day.

The enthusiastic crowd made it to the venue in the morning despite the early start in view of the “historic journey of the Suryapath Tiranga” with the Indian mission in Israel passing the baton to the one in Egypt.

Ambassador J P Singh hoisted the Tricolour amid patriotic slogans from the crowd.

The ceremony started with the singing of Vande Mataram, marking the 150th anniversary of the national song.

Singh also felicitated the winners of “Know India Quiz” and of the photography competition “India Through My Lens”.

Meanwhile, the Indian community in Israel has planned several events across the country to celebrate Independence Day.

The Bhartiya Gorkha Association of Israel has organised a special function at Rothschild Street in Tel Aviv, inviting members of the community.

More than 40,000 Indians are estimated to be working in various sectors of the Israeli economy, with reports of many more waiting to join the workforce.

The Indian mission also organised a short cultural programme following the flag hoisting. PTI HM GSP RD RD RD

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Before You Go

BJP Attack: Dushyant Gautam Targets Sonia Gandhi Over Vande Mataram Controversy

Published at : 16 Aug 2026 12:45 AM (IST)
Tags :
Latest News World News 16 August 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Israel President Herzog, PM Netanyahu greet India on Independence Day
Israel President Herzog, PM Netanyahu greet India on Independence Day
World
Trump’s Latin American Allies Strengthen Ties With Israel
Trump’s Latin American Allies Strengthen Ties With Israel
World
‘Building On Human Bones’: How Russia Is Remaking War-Ravaged Mariupol
‘Building On Human Bones’: How Russia Is Remaking War-Ravaged Mariupol
World
Iran War Pulls US Last Carrier USS George Washington From Asia, Giving China A Pacific Opening
Iran War Pulls US Last Carrier From Asia, Giving China A Pacific Opening
Advertisement

Videos

BJP Attack: Dushyant Gautam Targets Sonia Gandhi Over Vande Mataram Controversy
Vande Mataram Controversy: Vande Mataram Row Erupts at Congress Headquarters During Independence Day Ceremony
Youth Power: PM Modi Puts Gen Z and Gen Alpha at the Centre of Viksit Bharat Vision
Vande Mataram Row: Sonia Gandhi’s Alleged Objection at Congress HQ Sparks Fresh Political Clash
Vande Mataram Row: Congress Headquarters Sees Controversy Over Singing of All Six Stanzas of Vande Mataram
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget