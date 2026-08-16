Israel President Herzog, PM Netanyahu greet India on Independence Day

Herzliya (Israel), Aug 15 (PTI): Israeli President Isaac Herzog congratulated India and its people on the 80th Independence Day, calling for strengthening the “beautiful friendship” between the two countries.

“On behalf of the State of Israel, I warmly congratulate President @rashtrapatibhvn, Prime Minister @narendramodi, and the wonderful people of India on your 80th Independence Day!” Herzog posted on X.

“I hope that we will continue to strengthen this beautiful friendship between Israel and India,” he said.

Congratulating India, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that the two countries’ innovation and friendship are “boundless”, but the “best is yet to come”.

“Congratulations to India and to my dear friend @PMOIndia @narendramodi on your 80th Independence Day”, Netanyahu posted on X shortly after the end of Sabbath on Saturday evening.

“India and Israel achieved independence one year apart. We are two ancient nations that seize the future together to bring a better life for our people”, the Israeli Premier noted.

“Our innovation and friendship are boundless. The best is yet to come!”, he said.

Official communiques are generally put on hold in Israel during Sabbath, so the message came out only on Saturday evening.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry also extended its greetings.

More than 400 Indians from all over Israel descended on this northern coastal city in Tel Aviv district to celebrate Independence Day.

The enthusiastic crowd made it to the venue in the morning despite the early start in view of the “historic journey of the Suryapath Tiranga” with the Indian mission in Israel passing the baton to the one in Egypt.

Ambassador J P Singh hoisted the Tricolour amid patriotic slogans from the crowd.

The ceremony started with the singing of Vande Mataram, marking the 150th anniversary of the national song.

Singh also felicitated the winners of “Know India Quiz” and of the photography competition “India Through My Lens”.

Meanwhile, the Indian community in Israel has planned several events across the country to celebrate Independence Day.

The Bhartiya Gorkha Association of Israel has organised a special function at Rothschild Street in Tel Aviv, inviting members of the community.

More than 40,000 Indians are estimated to be working in various sectors of the Israeli economy, with reports of many more waiting to join the workforce.

The Indian mission also organised a short cultural programme following the flag hoisting. PTI HM GSP RD RD RD

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