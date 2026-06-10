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HomeNewsWorldPakistan Airstrikes In Afghanistan Kill 19; Taliban Says 11 Children Died In Their Sleep

Pakistan Airstrikes In Afghanistan Kill 19; Taliban Says 11 Children Died In Their Sleep

At least 19 people, including 11 children, were killed in Pakistani airstrikes in Afghanistan, prompting strong condemnation from Kabul.

By : Neeraj Rajput | Updated at : 10 Jun 2026 10:13 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Pakistani airstrikes killed 13 people, including 11 children.
  • Taliban condemned attacks as sovereignty violation, unprovoked aggression.
  • Strikes hit residential areas in Kunar, Khost, Paktika provinces.

Tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan have intensified after overnight airstrikes carried out by Pakistani forces reportedly killed at least 19 people, including 11 children, in eastern Afghanistan. The Taliban government has strongly condemned the attacks, accusing Islamabad of violating Afghan sovereignty and targeting civilian areas.

According to Afghan authorities, the strikes were conducted during the night between Tuesday and Wednesday and hit residential locations in the provinces of Kunar, Khost and Paktika. In addition to the fatalities, at least 14 people were injured.

Taliban Condemns Airstrikes As ‘Unprovoked Aggression’

Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid denounced the attacks, alleging that Pakistani aircraft entered Afghan airspace and struck civilian homes.

According to Mujahid, those killed included 19 children, one woman and one elderly man. He described the operation as “unprovoked aggression” against Afghan civilians and accused Pakistan of disregarding international norms and Afghanistan’s territorial integrity.

The Taliban administration said the attacks targeted non-combatants and called for accountability over the deaths and injuries caused by the bombardment.

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Civilian Areas Reportedly Hit In Multiple Provinces

Afghan officials stated that the strikes occurred in Kunar, Khost and Paktika provinces, all of which lie close to the Pakistan-Afghanistan border.

The affected areas reportedly included residential homes where families were present at the time of the attacks.

Border Security Disputes Continue To Fuel Tensions

The airstrikes come against the backdrop of long-standing disagreements between Islamabad and Kabul over security along their shared border.

Pakistan has repeatedly alleged that militant groups use Afghan territory as a base to plan and launch attacks inside Pakistan. Afghan authorities, including the Taliban administration, have consistently rejected those accusations and opposed any cross-border military action. The Taliban government has warned that incidents of this nature risk destabilising already fragile security conditions along the border.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What caused the recent tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan?

Tensions escalated after Pakistani airstrikes in eastern Afghanistan reportedly killed at least 13 people, including 11 children. The Taliban government condemned these attacks as a violation of Afghan sovereignty.

Who were the casualties of the Pakistani airstrikes?

The strikes killed at least 13 people, including 11 children, one woman, and one elderly man. Additionally, 14 people were reported injured in the attacks.

Which areas in Afghanistan were targeted by the airstrikes?

The strikes reportedly hit residential locations in Kunar, Khost, and Paktika provinces. These areas are all situated close to the Pakistan-Afghanistan border.

How has the Taliban government responded to the airstrikes?

The Taliban government strongly condemned the attacks, calling them

About the author Neeraj Rajput

Neeraj Rajput is working as Associate Editor with ABP News covering military & security issues. He has been with ABP News (and its earlier avatar Star News) from the past more than 14 years. Neeraj Rajput has been covering defence related issues in length and breadth of the country right from the Siachen glacier to under the sea in submarine and from Jammu & Kashmir to Thar desert in west to Nagaland & Manipur in the far-east. Apart from covering conflict news alongside China & Pakistan border, he has been among the few select Indian journalist who has covered world’s most fortified border, DMZ on North-South Korea (including the historical Korean summit on the Koreran border in 2018).
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Published at : 10 Jun 2026 09:20 AM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News Afghanistan ABP Live Pakistan Airstrikes
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