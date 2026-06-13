'Not Justified': Jaishankar Lodges Protest With Rubio On Killing Of 3 Indian Mariners

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HomeNewsWorld'Not Justified': Jaishankar Lodges Protest With Rubio Over US Navy Attack That Killed 3 Indian Mariners

'Not Justified': Jaishankar Lodges Protest With Rubio Over US Navy Attack That Killed 3 Indian Mariners

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar spoke with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio amid India's protest over US Navy attacks in the Gulf that killed three Indian mariners.

By : Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 13 Jun 2026 07:07 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • President Trump blamed Iran for separate maritime drone attacks.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Saturday said he had spoken to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and conveyed India's strong protest over attacks by the US Navy in the Gulf that resulted in the deaths of three Indian mariners.

In a post on X, Jaishankar said, “Spoke to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio this evening. I reiterated India’s strong protest at the attacks by the US Navy in the Gulf that killed three Indian mariners.”

“Such lethal actions against commercial shipping are not justified,” he added.

Three Indian Seafarers Killed

The remarks came after three Indian sailors were killed in a US military strike on a commercial tanker in the Gulf of Oman.

The vessel, MT Settebello, was attacked on Wednesday after US forces accused it of violating the ongoing naval blockade on Iranian ports. 21 of the 24 Indian crew members on board were rescued, while the three others were later confirmed deceased.

Three vessels with Indian crew came under attack off the Oman coast this week. One of the incidents resulted in the deaths of the three Indian seafarers.

On Thursday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the three Indian seafarers who lost their lives in the attack on MT Settebello had been identified and that efforts were underway to bring their mortal remains back to India at the earliest.

ALSO READ: US Ceasefire Extension Deal 'Never Been Closer' To Finalisation, Says Iran

India Summons US Diplomat

Meanwhile, the MEA on Friday summoned US Charge d'Affaires Jason Meeks to lodge a strong protest over the ongoing attacks on commercial vessels off the coast of Oman.

The diplomatic move followed another incident in which a commercial vessel carrying 20 Indian crew members came under attack in the region. It marked the second time that the US mission had been summoned by the MEA over the escalating maritime security issue.

India also summoned the Charge d'Affaires of the US Embassy in New Delhi to lodge its protest over the matter.

“These attacks came from the US Navy that is stationed there. As you would have seen in the various reports, as also in what was clarified through our statements and otherwise from this podium, the three ships that have been involved in the incidents are foreign-flagged,” Jaiswal said.

ALSO READ: 'Totally Unacceptable': Trump Slams Alleged Iranian Drone Attack On Vessel That Killed 3 Indian Sailors

Trump Blames Iran

Earlier, US President Donald Trump accused Iran of carrying out drone attacks against Indian ships leaving the Strait of Hormuz, describing the action as unacceptable.

“Their (Iran's) totally rebuffed Drone attack last night against Indian Ships leaving the Hormuz Strait is TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE. They better get their act together and FAST,” Trump claimed in a post on Truth Social.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What was the alleged reason for the attack on the MT Settebello?

US forces attacked the MT Settebello after accusing it of violating the ongoing naval blockade on Iranian ports. This incident resulted in the deaths of three Indian seafarers.

About the author Apoorva Gupta

Apoorva Gupta is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she covers politics, crime, international affairs, and hyperlocal developments. She handles breaking news, contributes to real-time updates, live blogs, visual stories, and sharp headlines during fast-paced news cycles. Her keen eye for news brings accuracy and strong editorial judgement to the general desk.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at apoorvag@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 13 Jun 2026 07:07 AM (IST)
Tags :
Donald Trump S Jaishankar Strait Of Hormuz United STates Marco Rubio
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