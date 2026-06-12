'Totally Unacceptable': Trump Slams Alleged Iranian Drone Attack On Indian Vessel

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Trump condemned Iranian drone attack, killing three Indian sailors.

India twice summoned US diplomat protesting attacks on vessels.

Maritime advisory issued after three recent incidents, three Indian lives lost.

Trump condemned what he described as a failed Iranian drone attack targeting Indian ships, which killed 3 sailors, departing the Strait of Hormuz. Calling the incident "totally unacceptable," he urged Iran to change its approach immediately.

"Their totally rebuffed drone attack last night against Indian ships leaving the Hormuz Strait is TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE. They better get their act together, and FAST!" Trump said.

Second Summons In Three Days

The US diplomat was called in by an Additional Secretary in the MEA to discuss the repeated attacks on merchant vessels operating in the region.

"MEA summoned Meeks to lodge a protest against attacks on commercial vessels off the Coast of Oman," an Indian source said.

The source added, "Yesterday, yet another vessel with 20 Indian crew on board came under attack."

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India had first summoned Meeks on Wednesday following a US Navy attack on a commercial vessel that resulted in the deaths of three Indian sailors.

Maritime Security Advisory Issued

Hours before the latest meeting, the Directorate General of Shipping (DGS) issued a fresh maritime security advisory for nearly 18,000 Indian seafarers operating in the Strait of Hormuz, the Gulf of Oman and nearby waters.

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The advisory followed three recent incidents involving ships carrying Indian crew members, including the attack off the Oman coast that claimed three Indian lives.

Three Incidents In Four Days

The first incident took place on June 8, when MT Marivex came under attack and caught fire. All 24 Indian crew members onboard were reported safe.

The second incident occurred on June 10, when tanker MT Settebello was attacked in the Gulf of Oman. The vessel carried 24 Indian sailors. While 21 crew members were rescued, three Indian sailors who were initially reported missing were later confirmed dead.

The third attack occurred on Thursday, June 11, when MT Jalveer, carrying 20 Indian crew members, was targeted. No deaths or injuries were reported in that incident.