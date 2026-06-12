US Ceasefire Extension Deal 'Never Been Closer' To Finalisation, Says Iran

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Friday said a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Iran and the United States to extend the fragile ceasefire by 60 days and pave the way for further nuclear negotiations was close to being finalized.

In a post on X, Araghchi said, "The Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding has never been closer. Pending its finalization, the media should refrain from speculation about its contents."

He added that the Iranian government would disclose all details of the proposed agreement once it is formally concluded. "In line with our responsible and transparent approach, all details will be shared with the public in due course," he said.

Araghchi's remarks came amid heightened scrutiny over the proposed deal, after US President Donald Trump accused Iran of leaking inaccurate details of the agreement to media outlets linked to the Iranian regime. Trump has maintained that the reported terms do not reflect the provisions that were discussed and agreed upon during negotiations.