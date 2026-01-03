Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCities‘Our Living Heritage’: PM Modi’s Big Message At Buddha's Relics Event | Key Updates

‘Our Living Heritage’: PM Modi’s Big Message At Buddha's Relics Event | Key Updates

PM Modi said India is not only the protector of Lord Buddha’s heritage, but also the carrier of his traditions.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 03 Jan 2026 04:09 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the teachings and wisdom of Bhagwan Buddha belong to all humanity and that his sacred relics are not merely artefacts, but an inseparable part of India’s civilisational heritage.

Addressing the inauguration of the Grand International Exposition of the Sacred Piprahwa Relics, discovered in 1898, the Prime Minister said Lord Buddha unites people across nations, cultures and faiths.

‘An Inseparable Part Of Our Civilisation’

“For India, the sacred relics of Bhagwan Buddha are not merely artefacts, they are a part of our revered heritage and an inseparable part of our civilisation,” PM Modi said at the event, which was attended by Buddhist scholars, diplomats and other dignitaries.

He said that after a wait of one-and-a-quarter centuries, India’s sacred legacy has returned home. “The wisdom and path shown by Bhagwan Buddha belong to all of humanity,” the Prime Minister said.

India As Carrier Of Buddha’s Traditions

PM Modi said India is not only the protector of Lord Buddha’s heritage, but also the carrier of his traditions.

“When I was the Chief Minister of Gujarat, thousands of relics related to Lord Buddha were discovered there. Today, our government is protecting them and also imparting this knowledge to the present generation,” he said.

Focus On Buddhist Sites And Language

The Prime Minister said Buddhist sites across the country are being modernised and new facilities are being developed for pilgrims.

“We are trying to impart the Pali language, related to Lord Buddha, to the masses and therefore it has been given the status of a classical language,” he said.

Role Of Piprahwa Relics And Repatriation

PM Modi thanked the Godrej Group for ensuring the return of the Piprahwa Relics to India. According to an official statement, the relics hold a central place in the archaeological study of early Buddhism and are among the earliest and most historically significant deposits directly associated with Bhagwan Buddha.

Archaeological evidence links the Piprahwa site to ancient Kapilavastu, widely believed to be the place where Bhagwan Buddha spent his early life before renunciation.

Personal Connection With Buddha’s Teachings

Reflecting on his personal journey, the Prime Minister said Lord Buddha had a deep influence on his life.

“I was born in a city which was a major centre of Buddhist teachings. Sarnath, my Karmabhoomi, is the place where Lord Buddha gave his first teachings,” he said.

“I tried to spread the heritage of Lord Buddha wherever I went and therefore took the Bodhi plant when I went to China, Japan, Mongolia,” Modi added.

Related Video

Vande Bharat: India’s First Vande Bharat Sleeper Train to Run Between Guwahati and Kolkata

Also read

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 03 Jan 2026 04:06 PM (IST)
Tags :
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Highlights DELHI Piprahwa Relics Exposition
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Trump Confirms US Role In Venezuela Explosions, Claims President Maduro Captured
Trump Confirms US Role In Venezuela Explosions, Claims President Maduro Captured
World
Hindu Man Succumbs Days After Mob Attack In Bangladesh As Violence Against Minorities Escalate
Hindu Man Succumbs Days After Mob Attack In Bangladesh As Violence Against Minorities Escalate
IPL
BCCI Directs KKR To Release Mustafizur Rahman Ahead Of IPL 2026
BCCI Directs KKR To Release Mustafizur Rahman Ahead Of IPL 2026
Cities
'Sir Peeche Pad Jate They...': Chilling Video Surfaces In Dharamshala Student Death Case
'Sir Peeche Pad Jate They...': Chilling Video Surfaces In Dharamshala Student Death Case
Advertisement

Videos

Vande Bharat: India’s First Vande Bharat Sleeper Train to Run Between Guwahati and Kolkata
Indore Water Crisis : Mayor Helpline Complaints Ignored, 15 Deaths Linked to Negligence
Breaking: BCCI Asks KKR to Release Mustafizur Rahman from IPL Squad Amid Controversy
New Year Cold Wave: Heavy Snowfall Grips Kashmir, Chill Intensifies Across North India
Magh Mela: Triveni Sangam Witnesses Sea of Faith on First Snan of Magh Mela
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
Opinion | From Washington DC To Dhaka-India To Confront A Tougher World In 2026
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget