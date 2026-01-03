‘Our Living Heritage’: PM Modi’s Big Message At Buddha's Relics Event | Key Updates

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the teachings and wisdom of Bhagwan Buddha belong to all humanity and that his sacred relics are not merely artefacts, but an inseparable part of India’s civilisational heritage.

Addressing the inauguration of the Grand International Exposition of the Sacred Piprahwa Relics, discovered in 1898, the Prime Minister said Lord Buddha unites people across nations, cultures and faiths.

‘An Inseparable Part Of Our Civilisation’

“For India, the sacred relics of Bhagwan Buddha are not merely artefacts, they are a part of our revered heritage and an inseparable part of our civilisation,” PM Modi said at the event, which was attended by Buddhist scholars, diplomats and other dignitaries.

#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi says, "... Lord Buddha had a deep impact on my life. I was born in a city which was a major centre of Buddhist teachings... Sarnath, my Karmabhoomi, is the place where Lord Buddha gave his first teachings... I tried to spread the heritage of Lord Buddha… pic.twitter.com/zIaP7Vg4EZ — ANI (@ANI) January 3, 2026

He said that after a wait of one-and-a-quarter centuries, India’s sacred legacy has returned home. “The wisdom and path shown by Bhagwan Buddha belong to all of humanity,” the Prime Minister said.

India As Carrier Of Buddha’s Traditions

PM Modi said India is not only the protector of Lord Buddha’s heritage, but also the carrier of his traditions.

“When I was the Chief Minister of Gujarat, thousands of relics related to Lord Buddha were discovered there. Today, our government is protecting them and also imparting this knowledge to the present generation,” he said.

Focus On Buddhist Sites And Language

The Prime Minister said Buddhist sites across the country are being modernised and new facilities are being developed for pilgrims.

“We are trying to impart the Pali language, related to Lord Buddha, to the masses and therefore it has been given the status of a classical language,” he said.

Role Of Piprahwa Relics And Repatriation

PM Modi thanked the Godrej Group for ensuring the return of the Piprahwa Relics to India. According to an official statement, the relics hold a central place in the archaeological study of early Buddhism and are among the earliest and most historically significant deposits directly associated with Bhagwan Buddha.

Archaeological evidence links the Piprahwa site to ancient Kapilavastu, widely believed to be the place where Bhagwan Buddha spent his early life before renunciation.

Personal Connection With Buddha’s Teachings

Reflecting on his personal journey, the Prime Minister said Lord Buddha had a deep influence on his life.

“I was born in a city which was a major centre of Buddhist teachings. Sarnath, my Karmabhoomi, is the place where Lord Buddha gave his first teachings,” he said.

“I tried to spread the heritage of Lord Buddha wherever I went and therefore took the Bodhi plant when I went to China, Japan, Mongolia,” Modi added.