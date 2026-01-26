Republic Day 2026: Kartavya Path Witnesses Grand Display Of India’s Armed Forces

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomePhoto GalleryNewsRepublic Day 2026: Kartavya Path Witnesses Grand Display Of India’s Armed Forces

Republic Day Parade 2026 at Kartavya Path showcased India’s military strength, from the 61st Cavalry and battle tanks to fighter jets and the Tri-Services Operation Sindoor tableau.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam  | Updated at : 26 Jan 2026 11:48 AM (IST)
Republic Day 2026 Parade

1/7
President Droupadi Murmu leaves with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa from the Rashtrapati Bhavan for Kartavya Path during the 77th Republic Parade, at Kartavya Path, in New Delhi. (Image Source: PTI)
2/7
Leading the spectacle of tradition was the 61st Cavalry, the world’s only active horse-mounted cavalry regiment. The regiment stood as a living symbol of valour, gallantry, and exceptional horsemanship, preserving a legacy that continues to inspire generations. (Image Source: x/ ANI)
Published at : 26 Jan 2026 11:48 AM (IST)
Tags :
Republic Day Celebrations Indian Armed Forces Kartavya Path Republic Day Parade 2026

Photo Gallery

Trending News

