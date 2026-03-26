Oil Back Above $100: West Asia Tensions Trigger Fresh Price Surge

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Global oil markets are back on edge, with crude prices climbing past the psychologically significant $100 per barrel mark. The latest trigger: escalating tensions in West Asia and fresh uncertainty over diplomatic efforts involving Iran and the United States.

According to a report by IANS, Brent crude futures rose 1.21 per cent to $103.46 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) gained 1.35 per cent to $91.54 per barrel on Thursday.

What Sparked the Latest Surge?

The immediate catalyst for the price jump was a statement from Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, who clarified that Tehran is not engaged in direct negotiations with the US to end the ongoing conflict.

He noted that exchanges taking place through intermediaries should not be interpreted as formal negotiations. Reports also suggest that Iran is likely to reject a US-backed ceasefire proposal, adding to uncertainty in global energy markets.

The absence of clear diplomatic progress has heightened fears of prolonged disruptions in a region critical to global oil supply.

A Volatile Week for Oil Markets

The latest rally comes just a day after crude prices had declined sharply on Wednesday, driven by optimism around a possible ceasefire in West Asia.

This sharp reversal highlights the fragile sentiment in global oil markets, where prices are reacting swiftly to every geopolitical signal.

Why India Is Watching Closely

For India, fluctuations in crude oil prices carry significant macroeconomic implications. Experts note that every $10 per barrel change in crude prices can impact the current account deficit (CAD) by 0.3-0.5 percentage points of GDP.

At the same time, such movements can push up consumer price inflation by 20-30 basis points, depending on how costs are passed on to consumers.

The recent volatility, therefore, has direct consequences for inflation, fiscal planning and external sector stability.

Strait of Hormuz: A Critical Lifeline

Amid the rising tensions, Iran has announced that it will allow vessels from five countries, including India, to pass through the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz.

Ships from Russia, China, Pakistan and Iraq have also been granted safe passage through the key maritime chokepoint, even as restrictions remain in place for others.

However, vessels linked to countries seen as adversaries, including the United States, Israel and certain Gulf nations involved in the conflict, are unlikely to receive clearance to transit through the strait.

Given that a significant portion of the world’s oil supply passes through this narrow route, any disruption or selective access can have far-reaching implications for global energy markets.

The Bigger Picture: Relief or Risk?

Earlier price corrections had raised hopes of some relief for India’s inflation and current account position. However, the latest spike underscores how quickly that outlook can change.

With geopolitical tensions showing little sign of easing and oil prices reacting sharply to developments, markets are likely to remain volatile in the near term.