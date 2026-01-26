Explorer
HIM Yodha, Bactrian Camels & Native Dogs Steal The Show At Kartavya Path
Camels, ponies, black kites and rare Indian dog breeds at the parade sent a clear message: progress does not erase tradition, and India’s defence still draws power from its land and living allies.
Republic Day parade at Kartavya Path showcased India’s high-altitude strength with camels, ponies and indigenous dogs.
