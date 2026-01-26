Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HIM Yodha, Bactrian Camels & Native Dogs Steal The Show At Kartavya Path

HIM Yodha, Bactrian Camels & Native Dogs Steal The Show At Kartavya Path

Camels, ponies, black kites and rare Indian dog breeds at the parade sent a clear message: progress does not erase tradition, and India’s defence still draws power from its land and living allies.

By : Annie Sharma  | Updated at : 26 Jan 2026 12:34 PM (IST)
Camels, ponies, black kites and rare Indian dog breeds at the parade sent a clear message: progress does not erase tradition, and India's defence still draws power from its land and living allies.

Republic Day parade at Kartavya Path showcased India’s high-altitude strength with camels, ponies and indigenous dogs.

Republic Day parade at Kartavya Path showcased India’s high-altitude strength with HIM Yodha, Bactrian camels, Zaniskari ponies, and black kites, reflecting military readiness and unique Himalayan heritage on the national stage.
Republic Day parade at Kartavya Path showcased India's high-altitude strength with HIM Yodha, Bactrian camels, Zaniskari ponies, and black kites, reflecting military readiness and unique Himalayan heritage on the national stage.
Five indigenous dog breeds, Mudhol Hound, Rampur Hound, Chippiparai, Kombai, and Rajapalayam, appeared as trained attack and patrol dogs, highlighting India’s native canine strength and growing focus on self-reliance in defence forces.
Five indigenous dog breeds, Mudhol Hound, Rampur Hound, Chippiparai, Kombai, and Rajapalayam, appeared as trained attack and patrol dogs, highlighting India's native canine strength and growing focus on self-reliance in defence forces.
Published at : 26 Jan 2026 12:29 PM (IST)
Tags :
News INDIA

Photo Gallery

