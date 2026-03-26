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HomeElectionKerala Election Row: IUML Leader’s ‘Free Gulf Trip’ Offer To Voters Triggers Probe In Thavanur

Kerala Election Row: IUML Leader’s ‘Free Gulf Trip’ Offer To Voters Triggers Probe In Thavanur

Kerala election 2026 row erupts as IUML leader promises UAE trip to workers for poll win, raising MCC violation concerns in Thavanur.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 26 Mar 2026 01:21 PM (IST)
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A fresh election controversy has surfaced in Thavanur after CP Bava Haji, a Gulf-based businessman and leader of the Indian Union Muslim League, allegedly promised party workers a fully sponsored trip to the UAE if the Congress-led alliance secured victory in the upcoming April 9 polls.

The announcement was made during a meeting with panchayat and booth-level convenors, where Bava Haji reportedly said that those delivering the highest vote margins for VS Joy would be rewarded with a 15-day trip covering airfare, accommodation, and other expenses, as per India Today. 

Election Authorities Flag MCC Violation

Local officials have raised red flags, suggesting the offer may violate the Election Commission of India’s Model Code of Conduct (MCC), which bars inducements during elections. Authorities initiated a preliminary inquiry soon after the matter came to light.

Vinay Goyal confirmed that he had discussed the issue with the district police chief and indicated that further action would follow once additional details were verified. Officials have not ruled out legal consequences, depending on the findings of the inquiry.

UDF Defends, Says Not A Voter Inducement

Leaders of the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) have attempted to downplay the controversy, arguing that the statement was not made at a public campaign event and that the candidate was not present at the time.

According to party representatives, the promise was directed at internal party workers and committee members rather than the general electorate, and therefore should not be classified as an inducement under election rules. However, critics have questioned this interpretation, saying such offers could still influence campaign conduct and outcomes.

Visuals Fuel Debate As Critics Demand Probe

Television footage from the meeting reportedly shows Bava Haji addressing mandalam and panchayat-level leaders, encouraging them to maximise vote margins while outlining the Gulf travel package. The visuals have intensified scrutiny, with opposition voices arguing that such incentives undermine electoral fairness.

Swapan Mondal has called for a detailed probe, urging the Election Commission to examine the matter thoroughly.

High-Stakes Contest In Thavanur

The controversy comes amid a closely watched contest in Thavanur, where VS Joy is taking on sitting MLA KT Jaleel. The seat has emerged as a key battleground, and the latest row has added a new layer of tension to the campaign.

Officials have said the issue will be examined under existing election guidelines before any decision is taken. Meanwhile, the episode has reignited discussion on campaign ethics and the importance of strict adherence to the Model Code of Conduct.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What controversy has emerged in the Thavanur election?

A controversy has surfaced after C. P. Bava Haji allegedly promised fully sponsored UAE trips to party workers if the Congress-led alliance wins.

What was the specific offer made by C. P. Bava Haji?

He promised a 15-day trip to the UAE, covering all expenses, to party workers who delivered the highest vote margins for candidate V. S. Joy.

Why are election authorities concerned about this offer?

Election authorities are concerned that the offer may violate the Model Code of Conduct, which prohibits inducements during elections.

How has the UDF defended the statement?

UDF leaders argue the statement was made to internal party workers, not the general public, and therefore not an inducement under election rules.

What is the current status of the inquiry into the controversy?

Election authorities have initiated a preliminary inquiry and are verifying additional details before deciding on further action, including potential legal consequences.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 26 Mar 2026 01:21 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kerala Election 2026 Election Corner Kerala Assembly Election Kerala Assembly Election 2026
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