Kerala Election Row: IUML Leader’s ‘Free Gulf Trip’ Offer To Voters Triggers Probe In Thavanur

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A fresh election controversy has surfaced in Thavanur after CP Bava Haji, a Gulf-based businessman and leader of the Indian Union Muslim League, allegedly promised party workers a fully sponsored trip to the UAE if the Congress-led alliance secured victory in the upcoming April 9 polls.

The announcement was made during a meeting with panchayat and booth-level convenors, where Bava Haji reportedly said that those delivering the highest vote margins for VS Joy would be rewarded with a 15-day trip covering airfare, accommodation, and other expenses, as per India Today.

Election Authorities Flag MCC Violation

Local officials have raised red flags, suggesting the offer may violate the Election Commission of India’s Model Code of Conduct (MCC), which bars inducements during elections. Authorities initiated a preliminary inquiry soon after the matter came to light.

Vinay Goyal confirmed that he had discussed the issue with the district police chief and indicated that further action would follow once additional details were verified. Officials have not ruled out legal consequences, depending on the findings of the inquiry.

UDF Defends, Says Not A Voter Inducement

Leaders of the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) have attempted to downplay the controversy, arguing that the statement was not made at a public campaign event and that the candidate was not present at the time.

According to party representatives, the promise was directed at internal party workers and committee members rather than the general electorate, and therefore should not be classified as an inducement under election rules. However, critics have questioned this interpretation, saying such offers could still influence campaign conduct and outcomes.

Visuals Fuel Debate As Critics Demand Probe

Television footage from the meeting reportedly shows Bava Haji addressing mandalam and panchayat-level leaders, encouraging them to maximise vote margins while outlining the Gulf travel package. The visuals have intensified scrutiny, with opposition voices arguing that such incentives undermine electoral fairness.

Swapan Mondal has called for a detailed probe, urging the Election Commission to examine the matter thoroughly.

High-Stakes Contest In Thavanur

The controversy comes amid a closely watched contest in Thavanur, where VS Joy is taking on sitting MLA KT Jaleel. The seat has emerged as a key battleground, and the latest row has added a new layer of tension to the campaign.

Officials have said the issue will be examined under existing election guidelines before any decision is taken. Meanwhile, the episode has reignited discussion on campaign ethics and the importance of strict adherence to the Model Code of Conduct.