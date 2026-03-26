Trump Says Iran Floated Him As Supreme Leader Amid Talks Row; ‘No, Thank You,’ He Quips

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At a Republican fundraiser on March 25, 2026, Donald Trump asserted that Iran was quietly pursuing peace discussions with the United States, even as Tehran publicly denied any such engagement. According to Trump, Iranian officials were unwilling to acknowledge negotiations openly due to fears of backlash within their own system. He portrayed the situation as one where talks were happening behind closed doors, despite official resistance.

Trump also made an extraordinary claim, saying Iranian leaders had informally suggested he take over as the country’s Supreme Leader — a proposal he rejected outright. Trump remarked that no head of a country had ever wanted the job of leading Iran less than its current leadership. He said that the United States could hear them very clearly, as they expressed that they did not want the position, even when offered the role of supreme leader, which they declined.

Leadership Crisis Deepens In Tehran

The remarks come at a time of political uncertainty in Iran following the assassination of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. His son, Mojtaba Khamenei, was elevated to the position but has remained out of public view since the conflict escalated.

Reports suggesting he may have been injured in recent strikes have added to speculation about instability at the top of Iran’s leadership. The absence of visible authority has raised concerns about decision-making within the country, particularly during a period of heightened military tensions.

Trump, meanwhile, described US military operations as a “military decimation” and claimed that Washington had effectively gained the upper hand. He reiterated that Iran was keen on reaching a ceasefire but hesitant to admit it publicly.

Tehran Rejects Negotiation Narrative

Iranian authorities have consistently pushed back against Trump’s assertions, denying both the existence of talks and any ceasefire discussions.



Officials in Tehran have dismissed reports of engagement with Washington, maintaining that no negotiations are underway.

Ceasefire Plan And Regional Stakes

Reports in American media suggest that the US has shared a 15-point ceasefire framework with Iran through intermediaries, including Pakistan.

The proposal reportedly includes dismantling Iran’s nuclear programme, halting uranium enrichment, restricting ballistic missile development, cutting support for allied groups such as Hezbollah, and reopening the Strait of Hormuz.