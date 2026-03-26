Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Assembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldTrump Says Iran Floated Him As Supreme Leader Amid Talks Row; ‘No, Thank You,’ He Quips

Trump Says Iran Floated Him As Supreme Leader Amid Talks Row; ‘No, Thank You,’ He Quips

Trump claims Iran secretly seeks talks and even floated him as Supreme Leader, a charge Tehran denies amid leadership uncertainty.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 26 Mar 2026 10:30 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

At a Republican fundraiser on March 25, 2026, Donald Trump asserted that Iran was quietly pursuing peace discussions with the United States, even as Tehran publicly denied any such engagement. According to Trump, Iranian officials were unwilling to acknowledge negotiations openly due to fears of backlash within their own system. He portrayed the situation as one where talks were happening behind closed doors, despite official resistance.

Trump also made an extraordinary claim, saying Iranian leaders had informally suggested he take over as the country’s Supreme Leader — a proposal he rejected outright. Trump remarked that no head of a country had ever wanted the job of leading Iran less than its current leadership. He said that the United States could hear them very clearly, as they expressed that they did not want the position, even when offered the role of supreme leader, which they declined.

Leadership Crisis Deepens In Tehran

The remarks come at a time of political uncertainty in Iran following the assassination of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. His son, Mojtaba Khamenei, was elevated to the position but has remained out of public view since the conflict escalated.

Reports suggesting he may have been injured in recent strikes have added to speculation about instability at the top of Iran’s leadership. The absence of visible authority has raised concerns about decision-making within the country, particularly during a period of heightened military tensions.

Trump, meanwhile, described US military operations as a “military decimation” and claimed that Washington had effectively gained the upper hand. He reiterated that Iran was keen on reaching a ceasefire but hesitant to admit it publicly.

Tehran Rejects Negotiation Narrative

Iranian authorities have consistently pushed back against Trump’s assertions, denying both the existence of talks and any ceasefire discussions.

Officials in Tehran have dismissed reports of engagement with Washington, maintaining that no negotiations are underway.

Ceasefire Plan And Regional Stakes

Reports in American media suggest that the US has shared a 15-point ceasefire framework with Iran through intermediaries, including Pakistan.

The proposal reportedly includes dismantling Iran’s nuclear programme, halting uranium enrichment, restricting ballistic missile development, cutting support for allied groups such as Hezbollah, and reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

Related Video

Breaking News: Middle East War Intensifies on Day 27 with Airstrikes, Missile Attacks, and Rising Casualties

Frequently Asked Questions

Has the US proposed a ceasefire plan to Iran?

Reports suggest the US has shared a 15-point ceasefire framework with Iran through intermediaries, reportedly including dismantling Iran's nuclear program and halting uranium enrichment.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 26 Mar 2026 10:30 AM (IST)
Tags :
Donald Trump Iran Iran Israel Conflict Trump Iran Supreme Leader
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Trump Says Iran Floated Him As Supreme Leader Amid Talks Row; ‘No, Thank You,’ He Quips
Trump Says Iran Floated Him As Supreme Leader Amid Talks Row; ‘No, Thank You,’ He Quips
World
Iran Claims It Targeted US F-18, Releases Video; Pentagon Says 'No Aircraft Was Hit'
Iran Claims It Targeted US F-18, Releases Video; Pentagon Says 'No Aircraft Was Hit'
World
'India Can't Be A Broker Nation Like Pakistan': Jaishankar Rejects Mediation Push At All-Party Meet
'India Can't Be A Broker Nation Like Pakistan': Jaishankar At All-Party Meet
World
Melania Trump presents humanoid AI robot that speaks Bengali, 10 other languages
Melania Trump presents humanoid AI robot that speaks Bengali, 10 other languages
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Middle East War Intensifies on Day 27 with Airstrikes, Missile Attacks, and Rising Casualties
War Alert: US Prepares Ground Operation Against Iran, Tehran Threatens to Block Bab-el-Mandeb Strait
War Update: Israel Strikes Iran’s Qazvin, War Enters Day 27 Amid Rising Tensions
Breaking News: Hezbollah Attacks Tel Aviv, US Base Hit in Iraq as War Enters Day 27
Breaking News: 26 Days of Middle East War – Trump Claims “Precious Gift” from Iran, Tehran Denies Talks
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | West Bengal 2026: Cracks In Mamata’s Minority Fortress?
Opinion
Embed widget