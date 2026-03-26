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HomeNewsIndiaFlying To India? e-Arrival Card Mandatory From April 1, Here’s What You Need To Know

Flying To India? e-Arrival Card Mandatory From April 1, Here’s What You Need To Know

Keeping the QR code handy and carrying a printed backup is recommended. Failure to comply could result in additional checks at immigration counters.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 26 Mar 2026 12:22 PM (IST)

India is set to introduce a fully digital system at airports, with the e-Arrival Card 2026 becoming a key part of the transition. Starting April 1, all foreign nationals entering the country will be required to complete an online arrival form, replacing the traditional paper disembarkation card.

The initiative is aimed at streamlining immigration procedures and cutting down waiting times at airports. Major hubs like Kempegowda International Airport have already issued advisories urging passengers to fill out the form in advance.

What Is The e-Arrival Card?

The e-Arrival Card is a digital alternative to the paper form that international travellers previously filled out upon arrival. From April 1, submitting this form online will be compulsory for all foreign nationals, while the paper system will be phased out after March 31.

Travellers must complete the form within 72 hours before their arrival in India. It can be submitted through:

  • The official Indian visa website
  • The Su-Swagatam mobile app
  • Other government portals

Once the form is submitted, a QR code is generated. This code must be presented at immigration, either on a mobile device or as a printed copy.

Information Required

Passengers will need to provide:

Passport details
Flight information
Contact details
Purpose of visit
Address of stay in India
Who needs to fill it?
Foreign nationals: Mandatory
OCI cardholders: Included
Indian citizens: Not required

Families of up to five members can complete the form together, making it easier for group travel.

Key Travel Tips

Authorities advise travellers to fill out the form before departure to avoid delays. Keeping the QR code handy and carrying a printed backup is recommended. Failure to comply could result in additional checks at immigration counters.

The introduction of the e-Arrival Card reflects India’s push towards faster, more efficient airport processes. For travellers, the message is straightforward -- complete the form online before arrival to ensure a smooth entry experience.

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About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 26 Mar 2026 12:22 PM (IST)
Tags :
E Arrival Card E-Arrival Card India E Arrival Card April 1
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