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A political storm has erupted in Basirhat after 340 voters from a single polling booth were removed from the electoral roll in the latest supplementary list. The deletions, all from Booth No. 5 in Boro Gobra village, have triggered protests and allegations of bias among residents.

Those affected had earlier been placed “under adjudication” in the draft roll. However, when the updated list was released on March 23, their names were missing entirely, leaving families shocked and scrambling for answers. The situation escalated quickly, with locals questioning the process and transparency behind the sudden removals.

West Bengal Election: Even BLO Among Those Removed

In a development that deepened the controversy, the Booth Level Officer (BLO) himself, Md Shafiul Alam, was among those whose names were deleted. The incident sparked protests, with over a hundred residents gathering outside his residence to voice their anger.

Alam, who also works as a schoolteacher, expressed his frustration at the outcome. “Both my parents were listed in 2002, and I was mapped to them. I was called to a hearing due to a mismatch in my father’s name. But now, all electors under adjudication have been struck off.”

Residents echoed similar concerns, pointing to inconsistencies in official records. Md Tarikul Alam highlighted discrepancies within his own family listing. “We are five siblings, but the roll showed six. How did this happen?”

Another voter, Kajirul Mondal, questioned why documentation was not considered. “The Commission requires only one of eleven documents, but many of us submitted three or four. Still, our names were purged,” he said.

Questions Over Process And Accountability

The dispute centres on Booth No. 5 under Begumpur Bibipur Gram Panchayat in Basirhat Block II, which has 992 registered voters. Officials confirmed that 38 names were removed due to death or relocation, while 358 voters had been called for hearings over eligibility concerns.

Of these, only 18 cases were resolved in the draft roll, while the remaining 340 were placed under adjudication. Their eventual deletion in the supplementary list has raised serious concerns about due process and communication.

Swapan Mondal has called for an inquiry by the Election Commission of India, demanding clarity on how such large-scale deletions were carried out. A senior election official said that only the judicial officers who examined the cases could explain the decisions.

Allegations Of Bias And Demand For Reinstatement

Protesters have alleged that the removals disproportionately affected members of the Muslim community, raising questions about possible bias. Many residents claim the action reflects political pressure and lacks transparency.

The absence of clear communication from authorities has further fuelled anger on the ground. Demonstrators are now demanding immediate reinstatement of their names and a transparent review of the process.

As tensions simmer, the controversy has put the spotlight on electoral roll management and the need for accountability in ensuring that eligible voters are not excluded.