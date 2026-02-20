Scissors Discovered In Kerala Woman’s Abdomen Five Years After Operation

A shocking case of alleged medical negligence has emerged from Kerala, where a woman reportedly lived for five years with a pair of scissors inside her abdomen following a surgery.

Usha Joseph, a housewife from Punnapra in Alappuzha, continued to suffer persistent abdominal pain long after undergoing an operation at Government Medical College, Alappuzha, five years ago. Despite consulting multiple hospitals over the years, the source of her pain remained undiagnosed until recently.

Years of Pain With No Clear Diagnosis

According to reports, Joseph experienced severe abdominal discomfort after the surgery and repeatedly sought medical help. However, doctors were initially unable to determine the cause of her condition.

Even during a medical examination at Vandanam Medical College Hospital, the object was not detected. She was reportedly sent back after being informed that she was suffering from kidney stones.

MRI Scan Reveals Shocking Finding

The situation took a dramatic turn when an MRI scan finally identified a pair of scissors lodged inside her abdomen. The discovery raised serious concerns about a possible surgical lapse during her earlier procedure.

Following the finding, Joseph shifted to Amrita Hospital in Kochi for further treatment and surgery.

Questions Raised Over Medical Oversight

The incident has sparked fresh questions about post-surgical protocols and diagnostic processes. The fact that the object remained undetected for years despite multiple consultations has intensified concerns over medical oversight.