WATCH: Terrifying Bee Attack Halts Play, Causes Chaos At W100k Bengaluru

Viral footage of the event shows both Gibson and Yamalapalli dropping their rackets in haste and sprinting toward the safety of the locker rooms.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 20 Feb 2026 09:44 AM (IST)
In a startling scene at the SM Krishna Stadium, a professional tennis match turned into a frantic escape as a massive swarm of bees invaded the court. The incident occurred during the W100K Bengaluru event, specifically during a first-set clash between top seed Talia Gibson and India's Sahaja Yamalapalli.

Panic on Court

The alarm was first raised by a vigilant ball boy who spotted the approaching swarm. Within moments, a dense cloud of bees descended, forcing players, ball boys, and the chair umpire to abandon their posts.

Viral footage of the event shows both Gibson and Yamalapalli dropping their rackets in haste and sprinting toward the safety of the locker rooms. The match was suspended for approximately 30 minutes while security and ground staff worked to ensure the environment was safe for play to resume.

Context and Comparison

The stadium's location inside the lush Cubbon Park - home to over 8,000 trees - is believed to be a contributing factor. The incident mirrored the famous "Bee Invasion" involving Carlos Alcaraz at Indian Wells in 2024, and comes just a day after a tragic report of a cricket umpire passing away due to a bee attack in Unnao.

Match Outcome

The unexpected disruption did little to break the momentum of Talia Gibson. Upon returning to the court, the top seed delivered a flawless performance, defeating Yamalapalli 6-0, 6-0 to secure her spot in the quarterfinals.

While most Indian participants exited early, wildcard entry Vaishnavi Adkar remains the local hope. After upsetting eighth-seeded Mai Hontama, Adkar is scheduled to face Australia’s Taylah Preston in the quarterfinals on Friday.

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened during the tennis match at SM Krishna Stadium?

A large swarm of bees invaded the court during a professional tennis match, forcing players and staff to flee for safety. The match was temporarily suspended.

Which match was interrupted by the bee swarm?

The incident occurred during the W100K Bengaluru event, specifically in a first-set match between Talia Gibson and Sahaja Yamalapalli.

How long was the match suspended due to the bee invasion?

The match was suspended for approximately 30 minutes while security and ground staff worked to clear the court and ensure it was safe to resume play.

What was the outcome of the match after the bee incident?

Top seed Talia Gibson continued her dominant performance after the interruption, defeating Sahaja Yamalapalli 6-0, 6-0 to advance to the quarterfinals.

Published at : 20 Feb 2026 09:44 AM (IST)
Bee Attack W100K Bengaluru Event Bee Attack Tennis Match Talia Gibson Sahaja Yamalapalli
