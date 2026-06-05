Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Freedom struggle, led by elites, culminated in partition.

Post-independence, elites continued controlling movements, power structures unchanged.

Lack of grassroots leadership prevents genuine systemic transformation.

History offers a curious contrast between India and many other parts of the world. Across the globe, some of the most transformative revolutions emerged from the aspirations of ordinary people and ultimately produced enduring structural changes. In India, however, many movements that began with popular energy have often ended with power returning to the hands of elites. The faces may change, the slogans may change, but the system remains remarkably resilient.

This raises a fundamental question: Why do Indian revolutions repeatedly fail to produce lasting systemic change?

The Freedom Struggle: A Revolution Led by Elites

India’s freedom movement mobilised millions of ordinary people, yet its most prominent leadership emerged largely from privileged and educated backgrounds. Figures such as Jawaharlal Nehru, Vallabhbhai Patel, Muhammad Ali Jinnah, C. Rajagopalachari, and Maulana Azad belonged to the social, educational, or economic elites of their time.

While their contributions to the independence movement are undeniable, the leadership structure reflected a broader reality: the masses participated, but the direction of the movement remained concentrated in the hands of a relatively small elite class.

The outcome of independence itself reflects this contradiction. The struggle that inspired millions ultimately culminated in Partition, one of the greatest human tragedies of the twentieth century. While popular narratives often portray Partition as the inevitable demand of entire communities, historical evidence suggests that large sections of peasants, workers, and ordinary citizens had little interest in dividing the country.

The demand for Partition was negotiated and advanced primarily by political elites. Muhammad Ali Jinnah, despite becoming the principal advocate of Pakistan, represented a highly educated and privileged segment of Muslim society. Likewise, Congress leadership was dominated by individuals whose social position often distanced them from the lived realities of the rural poor.

In this process, leaders who directly represented marginalised communities often found themselves isolated. Dr B. R. Ambedkar remains one of the strongest examples. Despite his immense intellectual contribution and his lifelong struggle for the oppressed, he rarely enjoyed the institutional support that more established elite networks commanded.

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The Pattern Repeats

Independent India has witnessed several moments that carried the promise of systemic transformation. Yet many eventually followed a familiar trajectory.

The Jayaprakash Narayan movement mobilised citizens against corruption and authoritarianism. However, the movement’s energy was eventually absorbed into conventional political structures. The faces changed, governments changed, but the deeper power structures largely survived.

The same pattern has appeared repeatedly. Popular anger generates momentum. Common citizens provide the numbers. But as soon as a movement begins to gain traction, leadership becomes concentrated among educated, influential, and socially privileged groups. The movement then gradually shifts from systemic transformation to elite competition.

The Problem of Representation

The central question is not whether educated or privileged individuals should participate in public movements. Every democratic movement requires people from different backgrounds.

The real question is why leadership in India so rarely passes into the hands of ordinary citizens themselves?

Why do movements that claim to speak for farmers rarely elevate farmers as their principal leaders? Why do movements claiming to represent youth often place microphones in front of individuals who already possess significant social, economic, or educational advantages?

The issue is not competence. The issue is representation.

A movement genuinely seeking structural change must eventually create leaders from the very communities whose grievances it claims to champion. Without that transition, the movement risks becoming another vehicle through which elites manage public discontent rather than transform the system.

The Case of Contemporary Movements

The phenomenon is visible in several contemporary political and social campaigns. Many movements derive their legitimacy from the frustrations of unemployed youth, struggling families, and marginalised citizens. Yet the public faces of these campaigns often come from comparatively privileged backgrounds.

This creates an uncomfortable contradiction. The movement speaks the language of ordinary people while remaining controlled by individuals who possess access to resources, networks, education, and influence unavailable to most citizens.

As a result, public participation becomes a source of legitimacy, but not a source of leadership.

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The Indian Elite Dilemma

India’s elite classes have historically played a paradoxical role. They possess the education, resources, and networks necessary to organise large movements. Yet they often struggle to surrender leadership to those they claim to represent.

There remains a persistent belief that change must be managed from above rather than led from below. Whether during the freedom struggle, post-independence protest movements, or contemporary political campaigns, the pattern remains remarkably consistent: ordinary people provide the energy, while elites retain control of the direction and outcomes.

This mindset creates a cycle in which public movements become instruments of elite competition rather than vehicles of mass empowerment. The rhetoric may be revolutionary, but the leadership structure remains fundamentally unchanged.

A Contemporary Example: The Cockroach Janta Party

If one seeks a contemporary example of elite entitlement masquerading as a people’s movement, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) offers a compelling case study. Built on the emotions, aspirations, and frustrations of millions of young Indians, the movement promises radical change while reproducing the very hierarchy it claims to oppose. The common citizen is expected to provide support, legitimacy, and numbers, but not leadership. The spotlight remains firmly reserved for the privileged few.

A closer examination of CJP’s leadership and public-facing structure reveals a striking disconnect between its rhetoric and its reality. While the movement derives its strength from the grievances of unemployed youth, struggling students, and economically vulnerable citizens, its most visible representatives overwhelmingly come from backgrounds marked by educational privilege, social capital, and access to opportunities unavailable to the vast majority of Indians. This raises an uncomfortable but necessary question: if the movement truly seeks to empower ordinary citizens, why are ordinary citizens largely absent from positions of prominence within it?

The contradiction becomes even more apparent when one examines who gets to represent the movement before the public. Despite claiming to speak for India’s ordinary youth, CJP has largely elevated individuals who already possess considerable social and educational advantages. The movement’s leadership structure appears to reflect the same pattern that has characterised much of Indian politics, where elites remain the face of public struggles while the masses remain spectators in the leadership process.

For a country where millions of young people struggle to access quality education, secure employment, or achieve upward mobility, the absence of grassroots leadership within such movements is telling. Why are first-generation learners, rural youth, workers, small farmers, and those who directly experience these hardships not being elevated to positions of influence? Why must leadership remain concentrated among those who have already benefited from opportunities unavailable to most Indians?

History suggests that movements driven by public anger but controlled by privileged gatekeepers rarely deliver transformative change. They may succeed in mobilising attention, generating headlines, and shaping public discourse, but they often struggle to alter the deeper structures of power. The question, therefore, is not whether CJP has identified genuine problems. The real question is whether it is willing to democratize leadership and trust ordinary citizens with the responsibility of leading the struggle it claims to represent.

If history is any guide, movements that merely channel public frustration without redistributing leadership eventually become part of the very system they once claimed to challenge. The concern is not that elites participate in movements; the concern is that they continue to dominate them. Until that changes, India may continue to witness movements in the name of the people that never truly become movements of the people.

Conclusion: Can India Produce a Genuine People’s Movement?

The central question raised by India’s political history is not whether Indians are capable of sacrifice, resistance, or collective action. The freedom struggle, the JP movement, anti-corruption agitations, farmers’ protests, and countless regional movements have demonstrated time and again that ordinary Indians possess extraordinary courage and commitment.

The real challenge lies elsewhere. India has repeatedly produced mass movements, but it has struggled to produce mass leadership. The people have often been mobilized, but rarely empowered. They have marched, protested, campaigned, and sacrificed, yet the authority to shape outcomes has remained concentrated in the hands of a relatively small elite class.

This is perhaps the defining contradiction of Indian democracy. The masses provide legitimacy, but the elites retain leadership. Public anger becomes a resource to be managed rather than a force capable of fundamentally restructuring power.

The question, therefore, is not whether the Cockroach Janta Party will succeed or fail. The larger question is whether it can break a historical pattern that has persisted for generations. Can it create leaders from among the very youth, workers, farmers, and marginalized communities whose aspirations it claims to represent? Can it democratize leadership rather than merely democratize participation?

History offers reasons for skepticism. From the freedom movement to post-independence protests, India has repeatedly witnessed revolutions that changed governments without significantly changing the structure of power. The faces changed, the slogans changed, and the narratives changed, but the control of public life largely remained within elite circles.

Until India learns to trust ordinary citizens not merely as participants but as leaders, every new movement risks becoming another chapter in an old story, a story in which the people create history, but someone else claims ownership of it.

Adil Azmi is a media and communications professional who writes on politics, governance, public discourse, and democratic participation. The views expressed are personal.

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