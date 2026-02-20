Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
ABP Live Doc Talk: Why Skipped Periods Shouldn't Be Ignored? Expert Explains The Hidden Risks

ABP Live Doc Talk: Why Skipped Periods Shouldn’t Be Ignored? Expert Explains The Hidden Risks

Skipped periods may signal hormonal imbalance, PCOS, thyroid issues or fertility concerns. Know when irregular cycles need medical attention.

Dr. Monica Gupta | Updated at : 20 Feb 2026 09:34 AM (IST)

Occasional skipped menstrual periods can be dismissed as environmental stressors (such as missing work), recent travel, or a minor hormonal fluctuation however, more frequently than not missing menstrual cycles can indicate more serious health problems that need attention. A women's menstrual cycle is a result of the interaction of three complex hormone systems from three areas of the body the brain, the ovaries and the thyroid. When the relationships between the hormones of the three systems are disrupted or interrupted, the result will be missed periods or, for some women, no periods at all.

ALSO READ: ABP Live Doc Talk | Glaucoma Explained: Silent Thief Of Sight And How To Protect Your Vision

Hormonal Imbalances And Underlying Conditions

Hormonal imbalances can cause a variety of issues, including Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) in which the elevated androgen levels prevent proper ovulation. Conditions such as hyperthyroidism and hypothyroidism are other examples that may disrupt the menstruation cycle. In addition, weight gain or loss, exercise, stress, and other medical problems can also disrupt the regularity of the cycle.

Fertility And Long-Term Health Implications

If you're experiencing missed periods, that could signal trouble getting pregnant. If you're also missing ovulation because of frequent skipped cycles, it will become harder to achieve pregnancy over time as well. If you do not have a cycle for an extended period, this may lead to a loss of bone density or low estrogen. While there are times when occasional missed periods may not pose a major problem by themselves, having ongoing missed or irregular periods should never be overlooked. If you have these concerns, see your doctor for an evaluation to identify the issues before they become an even larger concern.

Diagnosing and treating the problems with your cycles as they arise will help you to not only restore your menstrual health but also improve and/or maintain your long-term reproductive and overall health.

Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is shared by experts and is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.

About the author Dr. Monica Gupta

Dr. Monica Gupta is Consultant Obstetrics and Gynaecology at Manipal Hospital Bhubaneswar
Published at : 20 Feb 2026 09:34 AM (IST)
Embed widget