A tragic road accident has been reported from Bihar’s Samastipur district. A tractor-trolley carrying people returning after immersing a Saraswati idol overturned into a 20-feet pit, resulting in the deaths of two young children and leaving several others seriously injured, including the tractor driver.

The incident occurred near the Namapur Shanti River bridge in the Chakmahesi police station area. According to locals, around 25–30 residents from Bhuskaul village had travelled on the tractor to the riverbank near Sorimar Dhaal for idol immersion.

Accident Triggered While Giving Way to Car

After the immersion, the group began returning to the village on the same vehicle. As the tractor approached the Shanti River bridge, the driver attempted to give way to a four-wheeler. The vehicle lost balance, slipped off the road, and toppled into the pit.

Four people, including the driver, were trapped beneath the overturned trolley. Hearing cries for help, villagers from Namapur and nearby areas rushed to the spot. A JCB machine was brought in to lift the tractor and rescue the trapped victims.

Two Children Aged 4 and 7 Lost Their Lives

The injured were immediately shifted to Kalyanpur PHC, where doctors declared 7-year-old Abhiraj and 4-year-old Anushka children of Bhuskaul resident Umashankar Thakur dead on arrival. The condition of tractor driver Vijay Trivedi and Suman Kumar, son of Bittu Ram, was reported to be critical.

Both were later referred to Sadar Hospital, Samastipur for advanced treatment. The news triggered chaos in the village, and police reached the scene and began an investigation. Bhuskaul village is now in mourning, with families devastated by the accident.