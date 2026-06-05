Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Minister Muniyappa expressed discontent over Karnataka portfolio allocation.

He sought Social Welfare/Agriculture, citing seniority considerations ignored.

Appealed to AICC chief, citing Ramalinga Reddy's similar protest.

Muniyappa urged portfolio review for public service, future prospects.

Bengaluru, Jun 5 (PTI) Karnataka Minister K H Muniyappa on Friday publicly expressed dissatisfaction over the allocation of portfolios in the newly formed D K Shivakumar government, saying seniority had not been given due consideration and urged the Congress leadership to revisit the exercise.

His remarks came hours after senior minister Ramalinga Reddy announced his resignation over portfolio allocation, adding to signs of discontent within the ruling Congress ranks.

Muniyappa was allotted Food and Civil Supplies portfolio, though he wanted to be Social Welfare or Agriculture Minister.

"Seniority has not been maintained. Ramalinga Reddy has won eight times. I have won eight times. There are others who have won seven, six and five times. All this has to be looked at in a balanced manner," he told reporters here.

The senior Congress leader appealed to AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge to ensure that experienced leaders were treated equitably.

"I am appealing to the All India Congress Committee president. All children should be treated equally and seniority must be maintained," he said.

Muniyappa said he had sought portfolios that would allow him to undertake wider public service and claimed he had already conveyed his preferences to the party leadership.

"When Rahul Gandhi had come recently, I had made a request. I wanted Social Welfare so that I could serve people. I wanted Agriculture to serve farmers. Irrigation is also a department through which farmers can be served. Such portfolios should be considered," he said.

The minister said the allocation of responsibilities should be reviewed keeping in mind both seniority and the party's electoral prospects in the next Assembly polls.

"I am requesting that what has been allotted should be changed and that portfolios which enable public service and are more useful should be given," he said.

Referring to Reddy's objections, Muniyappa said senior leaders deserved greater consideration in the allocation process.

"Except perhaps one or two others, Reddy is among the most senior leaders. All these factors should be taken into account," he said.

Muniyappa urged CM Shivakumar and Congress state president B K Hariprasad to take senior leaders into confidence and review the allocation.

Highlighting his long association with the party, Muniyappa said, "I have a political career spanning 50 years. I have worked as a foot soldier for the party all these years. I am only requesting that the imbalances be corrected." He expressed confidence that the party leadership would address the concerns being raised.

"I am making this request so that there is no confusion. I believe they will correct it," he said.

Muniyappa underlined that such a course correction would help the Congress return to power in the 2028 Assembly election. PTI GMS GMS KH

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)