HomeNewsWorld7 Dead, Dozens Feared Trapped As 30 Homes Destroyed In West Java Landslide

7 Dead, Dozens Feared Trapped As 30 Homes Destroyed In West Java Landslide

At least seven people have been killed and dozens remain missing after a massive landslide struck Indonesia’s West Java province, burying homes as residents slept.

By : Ritwik Dutta | Updated at : 24 Jan 2026 08:08 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Rescue teams in Indonesia are searching for survivors after a deadly landslide hit Pasirlangu village in the West Bandung region of West Java province, killing at least seven people and leaving dozens missing, local officials said on Saturday. According to Indonesia’s disaster mitigation agency, the landslide occurred around 2 am local time when heavy rain triggered a surge of water, mud, and debris from the slopes of Mount Burangrang. The torrent swept through the village, smashing into around 30 homes while most residents were asleep.

Search Intensifies After Landslide, Floods

“The number of missing persons is high. We will try to optimise our search and rescue efforts today,” said Abdul Muhari, spokesperson for the National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB). Local police said the landslide was accompanied by flash flooding, with residents reporting loud rumbling sounds moments before the disaster struck. Indonesia’s armed forces, regional disaster management teams, volunteers, and local communities are involved in the ongoing rescue operations.

Evacuations Ordered Amid Extreme Weather

Authorities have ordered evacuations in landslide-prone areas amid fears of further incidents. The affected area is estimated to span nearly 30 hectares, according to local media reports. The disaster comes as Indonesia’s meteorological agency had issued warnings of extreme weather, including heavy rainfall across West Java. Flooding has also been reported in multiple districts, including Karawang regency, where overflowing rivers forced residents to flee their homes.

Saturday’s landslide follows deadly floods and landslides last month in parts of North Sumatra, West Sumatra, and Aceh, which claimed over 1,100 lives. Experts have warned that environmental degradation, deforestation, and climate change are increasing Indonesia’s vulnerability to such disasters.

Ritwik Dutta

Ritwik Dutta is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, who blends an engineer’s precision with a reporter’s instinct. With a background in data and analytics, he delivers evidence-driven, real-time coverage of key national and global developments, breaking down complex subjects into clear, engaging stories that make information more accessible and strengthen public understanding.

For tips and queries, write to ritwikd@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 24 Jan 2026 08:06 PM (IST)
Tags :
Landslide Flood Natural Disaster Indonesia Landslide
Advertisement

