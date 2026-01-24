Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







A 24-year-old man was shot dead late Friday night outside a café in Delhi’s Shahdara area, prompting heavy police deployment and a forensic investigation. The killing took place near Mr King Lounge and Café in Maujpur under the jurisdiction of the Welcome police station, sending shockwaves through the neighbourhood.

The victim has been identified as Faizan, also known as Fazzi, son of Sehroj Alam and a resident of JMC Welcome. Police said a PCR call reporting gunfire was received at around 10:28 pm, following which teams were rushed to the spot.

Shahdara Shooting: Victim Found Critically Injured Outside Café

When police reached King Lounge and Café, they found Faizan lying critically injured. He was immediately shifted to Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital for treatment. However, doctors declared him dead on arrival.

The shooting led to panic in the area, with police cordoning off the scene and deploying additional personnel to prevent further escalation. A forensic team was called in to examine the spot and collect physical evidence linked to the crime.

Conflicting Claims Emerge Over Motive Behind Killing

Initial information suggested that the murder may have stemmed from a dispute over an unpaid loan. Faizan’s brother Salman alleged that the accused and his father had confronted Faizan over money, leading to a violent altercation.

According to Salman, Faizan was hit by three bullets — one in the head and two in the chest — and also suffered a cut injury on his hand during the attack, as reported by NDTV.

However, the alleged shooter, Moin Qureshi, offered a different account in a confessional statement, rejecting the money-related motive. “I killed Faizan myself because he had slapped me around four months ago,” he said, as per India TV.

Police Register Case, Launch Manhunt For Accused

Delhi Police confirmed the incident in an official statement. “A firing incident was reported at PS Welcome at 11.28 pm today. On reaching the spot at ‘Mr King Lounge and Café’, Maujpur, one injured person, identified as Faizan @ Fazzi (24yrs.) S/o Sehroj Alam R/o JMC Welcome, was found. He was immediately shifted to GTB Hospital, where he was declared ‘brought dead’ by the attending doctors."

Police reiterated that teams are actively working to trace and apprehend those involved. The case has been registered under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act.