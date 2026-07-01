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English NewsNewsNo Leadership Change In Punjab Congress; Channi Gets Key Election Role

No Leadership Change In Punjab Congress; Channi Gets Key Election Role

Congress retains Raja Warring and Pratap Singh Bajwa in Punjab, while Charanjit Singh Channi is given a key campaign role ahead of polls.

Written By : Mohit Dubey, Sachin Kumar |  Updated at : 01 Jul 2026 08:16 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Congress retained Punjab leadership, ending speculation before elections.
  • Warring stays PCC president; Bajwa leads Congress Legislature Party.
  • Former CM Channi entrusted with leading the campaign committee.

The Congress on Tuesday retained its existing leadership in Punjab ahead of the Assembly elections, putting to rest speculation over a possible organisational reshuffle. The party's central leadership decided to continue with Amarinder Singh Raja Warring as Punjab Congress president and Pratap Singh Bajwa as Leader of the Congress Legislature Party. Former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi has been entrusted with the responsibility of leading the party's campaign committee, while several election-related committees have also been constituted with immediate effect.

No Leadership Change

In a statement issued by AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal, the Congress announced the appointment of chairpersons for key election-related committees in Punjab while retaining the state's existing leadership structure.

Amarinder Singh Raja Warring will continue as president of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee, while Pratap Singh Bajwa will remain Leader of the Congress Legislature Party.

The decision comes despite weeks of speculation that the party could replace its state leadership ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections. Senior leaders, including former Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, were reportedly in the race for a larger organisational role. However, the party has opted for continuity instead of a leadership overhaul.

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Channi Gets Key Role

Former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi has been appointed Chairperson of the Campaign Committee, placing him in charge of the party's election campaign.

The AICC has also named Vijay Inder Singla as Chairperson of the Election Management and Coordination Committee, while Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa has been appointed Chairperson of the Core Committee.

Dr Amar Singh will head the Manifesto Committee, which will be responsible for preparing the party's election promises ahead of the polls.

The party has also appointed three Working Presidents of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee-Sukhwinder Singh Danny, Raj Kumar Verka and Sangat Singh Gilzian.

In addition, several senior leaders have been named as co-chairpersons of the campaign, election management and manifesto committees, including Sukhpal Singh Khaira, Rana Gurjeet Singh, Dharamvira Gandhi, OP Soni, Razia Sultana, Kuljit Singh Nagra, Angad Singh Saini, Bharat Bhushan Ashu, Gurjeet Singh Aujla, Pargat Singh, Hardial Singh Kamboj and Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria.

Also Read: India Condemns Demolition Of 125-Year-Old Gurdwara In Pakistan, Seeks Swift Action

Before You Go

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About the author Mohit Dubey

Mohit Dubey, associated with ABP News, is a seasoned journalist recognised for his coverage of national politics, Parliament, and grassroots reporting. He holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Lucknow and a Postgraduate Diploma in Public Administration. He later earned a Postgraduate Diploma in Journalism from the Aurobindo Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, and completed an MA in Mass Communication from Guru Jambheshwar University.

He was elected National Treasurer of the Press Club of India. His reporting portfolio spans political developments as well as parliamentary affairs.

Over the course of his career, he has extensively covered several major electoral events, including the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections of 2007, 2013, 2017 and 2022, along with the Lok Sabha elections of 2009, 2014, 2019 and 2024. He has also reported from the ground during Assembly elections in multiple states across the country.

Among his notable assignments are exclusive field reports from the 2013 Uttarakhand floods, coverage of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s transition from Gujarat to Delhi, and continuous reporting throughout the Covid-19 pandemic. He also provided comprehensive coverage of Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra and Nyay Yatra.
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Published at : 01 Jul 2026 08:16 PM (IST)
Tags :
Pratap Singh Bajwa Charanjit Singh Channi Punjab Congress Raja Warring
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