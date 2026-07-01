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English NewsNewsIndia Condemns Demolition Of 125-Year-Old Gurdwara In Pakistan, Seeks Swift Action

India Condemns Demolition Of 125-Year-Old Gurdwara In Pakistan, Seeks Swift Action

The MEA said the incident was not an isolated one and expressed concern over what it described as the continued targeting of religious minorities and their places of worship in Pakistan.

Written By : Vishal Pandey |  Updated at : 01 Jul 2026 07:27 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • India strongly condemned demolition of historic Gurdwara in Farooqabad.
  • India voiced concern regarding systemic targeting of Pakistan's minorities.
  • India urged Pakistan to investigate, restore Gurdwara, protect minorities.

India has strongly condemned the reported demolition of the 125-year-old Gurdwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha Sahib in Farooqabad, Pakistan, describing the incident as a deeply disturbing act of vandalism against a revered Sikh place of worship.

Responding to media queries, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "We have seen the deeply distressing reports regarding the demolition of the historic 125-year-old sacred Gurdwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha Sahib in Farooqabad, Pakistan. We strongly condemn this highly deplorable and targeted act of vandalism against a revered Sikh shrine. Its destruction, along with reports of no meaningful action being taken by local authorities or the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB), is a matter of grave concern."

India Raises Concern Over Minority Rights

The MEA said the incident was not an isolated one and expressed concern over what it described as the continued targeting of religious minorities and their places of worship in Pakistan.

"This is unfortunately not an isolated incident, as we have also seen similar reports earlier. The systemic targeting of religious minorities and their places of worship in Pakistan continues unabated."

India urged the Pakistani government to investigate the incident without delay, identify those responsible and ensure that the damaged portions of the gurdwara are restored and reconstructed at the earliest.

The MEA also called on Pakistan to fulfil its responsibility to safeguard minority communities and their places of worship.

"We call upon the Government of Pakistan to expeditiously investigate this matter and bring the perpetrators of this despicable act to justice. The demolished portions of the Gurdwara Sahib should be restored and reconstructed at the earliest. Further, we urge the Government of Pakistan to discharge its obligations to ensure the safety, security, and well-being of its minority communities and their places of worship, and put a decisive end to the prevailing environment of sectarian violence and religious intolerance in Pakistan."

Historic Shrine Razed In Farooqabad

The structure, identified as Gurdwara Singh Sabha, was located in Farooqabad and is reported to have been demolished during the night of June 24.

According to reports, unidentified miscreants were responsible for razing the structure.

Linked To Singh Sabha Movement

The gurdwara held historical significance because of its association with the Singh Sabha Movement, the late 19th-century Sikh reform movement that played a key role in preserving Sikh religious identity and institutions.

Sikh Representatives Demand Action

Sikh representatives in Pakistan have condemned the demolition, alleging that authorities have failed to take meaningful action against those responsible.

Community leaders have also claimed that the incident is not isolated, alleging that Sikh religious sites have been targeted in previous cases without adequate legal action against those involved.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What incident has India condemned in Pakistan?

India has strongly condemned the demolition of the 125-year-old Gurdwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha Sahib in Farooqabad, Pakistan. It described the incident as a deeply disturbing act of vandalism against a revered Sikh place of worship.

What is India's main concern regarding this incident?

India expressed grave concern over the demolition and reported lack of action by local authorities. The MEA views it as part of a systemic targeting of religious minorities and their places of worship in Pakistan.

What actions has India urged Pakistan to take?

India urged Pakistan to expeditiously investigate the matter, bring perpetrators to justice, and restore the demolished gurdwara. It also called on Pakistan to safeguard minority communities and their places of worship.

Why was the Gurdwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha Sahib historically important?

The gurdwara held historical significance due to its 125-year age and its association with the Singh Sabha Movement. This reform movement played a key role in preserving Sikh religious identity.

Published at : 01 Jul 2026 07:27 PM (IST)
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Pakistan Randhir Jaiswal India Condemns Demolition Of 125-Year-Old Gurdwara MEA Seeks Swift Action Ministry Of External Affiars
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