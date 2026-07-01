Bilawal Bhutto Warns Of 'Nuclear Response' Over Indus Waters Treaty Suspension

Pakistan Peoples Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has issued a fresh threat against India, warning of a "nuclear response" over New Delhi's decision to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty following the Pahalgam terror attack. Speaking at an international seminar in Islamabad, Bilawal claimed Pakistan's nuclear doctrine also covers attempts to restrict its water supply. India suspended the 1960 treaty as part of a series of measures against Pakistan after the Pahalgam attack, which New Delhi blamed on cross-border terrorism.

Bilawal's Fresh 'Threat'

Addressing an international seminar in Islamabad on Tuesday, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari 'criticised' India's decision to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty, describing it as a threat to Pakistan's national security.

He claimed Pakistan's nuclear doctrine extends to issues concerning water security, asserting that any attempt to weaken Pakistan's economy or restrict its access to river waters would amount to an extreme situation. Bilawal said Pakistan had kept the option of a nuclear response open in such circumstances.

India suspended the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty after the Pahalgam terror attack, citing Pakistan's continued support for cross-border terrorism. The move formed part of a broader diplomatic and strategic response by New Delhi.

Also Read: 'Will Go To War If...': Pak's Defence Minister Warns India Over Water Security Amid Indus Treaty Row

Remarks Follow Operation Sindoor

Pakistani leaders have repeatedly made nuclear references since India's retaliatory measures. Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir has also issued statements invoking the country's nuclear capability.

Bilawal had earlier 'warned' that if India continued to keep the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance and undertook projects affecting the flow of rivers allocated under the treaty, it could lead to conflict.

India has maintained that its actions are linked to Pakistan's failure to curb cross-border terrorism. The suspension of the treaty marked a significant shift in bilateral relations, with New Delhi signalling that normal engagement cannot continue while terror attacks originating from Pakistani soil persist.

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