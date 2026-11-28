Walking through the halls of the European institutions in Brussels these days, it feels as if people are whispering about the end of an era. What happens when one of the most vocal leaders of Europe's center left is no longer at the table?

Pedro Sanchez is one of the few social democratic prime ministers left in the European Union, and Spain is the largest member state still led by one. That's why this election raises questions that go beyond who governs in Madrid.

After more than eight years in office Sanchez called a snap election at the beginning of October, three days after parliament rejected two emergency decrees aimed at tackling Spain's housing crisis. Anger over soaring housing costs has brought protesters onto the streets nationwide this year.

Sanchez's minority government was already under pressure over its handling of the summer migration crisis in Ceuta and accusations of corruption against his party and his wife, which both he and his wife have denied.

Polls on Monday predicted a tight race, putting the conservative People's Party (PP) at around 32% and the Socialists led by Sanchez at 31%.

With the right-wing populist Vox party in third place at around 17%, the polling projected an absolute majority for the PP and Vox combined. The two parties would still have to decide whether they want to govern together.

Important center-left voice may be 'silenced'

A change of government in Madrid would cost Europe's center left one of its most influential voices, Javier Carbonell, a policy analyst at the European Policy Centre in Brussels, told DW. "This voice might now be silenced."

Carbonell said three positions have set Sanchez apart: his willingness to challenge US President Donald Trump, his support for Palestinian statehood and his defense of immigration into Europe. Sanchez has been one of the few EU leaders who have continued to argue that migrant workers help fill labor shortages, support an aging Spanish and European population and sustain growth.

Earlier this year, his government opened a program to grant legal status to eligible migrants already living in Spain. It received more than 1 million applications. Spain's economy grew by 2.6% last year, nearly double the eurozone average, and the government expects GDP to grow by 2.6% this year and 2.2% in 2027.

Will Spain take a tougher line on migration?

The conservative PP has campaigned for tighter immigration controls while keeping routes open for workers in sectors facing shortages. Vox wants sharper cuts to immigration, more deportations and an end to regularization for new arrivals. It also wants Spanish citizens to get priority for subsidized housing and other social benefits.

This stance is nothing new at the European level. "With a PP-Vox government, Spain would join the general European trend towards an anti-immigration policy," said Carbonell, adding that he could see Madrid moving closer to countries pushing for tougher return policies. Austria, Denmark, Germany, Greece and the Netherlands are already in talks with Rwanda about setting up a hub for people whose asylum claims have been rejected.

Camino Mortera-Martinez, an associate fellow at the Centre for European Reform, agrees that a shift in Madrid would reinforce a trend already underway in Europe. "This anti-migration tendency doesn't come from European leaders, but from voters," she told DW.

PP, Vox back higher defense spending

Another domain where Spain could potentially change course and influence its European neighbors concerns its defense policies. Spain raised defense spending from 1.24% of GDP in 2024 to 2% in 2025, reaching NATO's previous benchmark.

Nevertheless, Sanchez has pushed back against the alliance's new annual target of 5% of GDP by 2035, which includes both military spending and broader security investments. He has argued that Spain could meet its NATO capability commitments by spending around 2.1% of GDP.

Both the PP and Vox favor higher defense investment but leave the exact figure open in their election programs. "They have a voting base that has no problem to increase defense spending, contrary to Sanchez," said Mortera-Martinez.

A shift on Israel and Palestinian statehood?

Mortera-Martinez also expects a change in Spain's approach to the Middle East, should Sanchez lose the election.

"The current government has been at the forefront of defending the last bastions of international and public law," she said.

Spain formally recognized a Palestinian state in May 2024. Sanchez has accused European leaders of applying double standards by rallying behind Ukraine against Russia's invasion, while failing to defend international law with the same resolve in the Middle East. In April, he pushed to suspend the EU's agreement with Israel, which makes respect for human rights an essential part of the relationship.

Carbonell, too, believes a new conservative government would be less vocal in its support for the Palestinians. "Sanchez was able to influence people on the subject matter, moving the consensus a bit more towards pro-Palestine," he said.

If Sanchez comes up short on Sunday, Europe's social democrats would lose their strongest foothold among the EU's largest countries. But, said Carbonell, a defeat in Spain could reignite a debate across the European center left about how to win back voters and stay politically relevant elsewhere.

Disclaimer: This report first appeared on Deutsche Welle, and has been republished on ABP Live as part of a special arrangement. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made in the report by ABP Live.