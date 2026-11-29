Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom ITLOS rejected Argentina's bid to halt oil drilling.

Court lacked jurisdiction; urged future arbitration for resolution.

UK welcomed ruling, reaffirmed Falkland Islands sovereignty rights.

Argentina vowed to continue efforts asserting its sovereignty claims.

The International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea (ITLOS) rejected on Saturday Argentina's bid to temporarily block oil drilling at the British-Israeli Sia Lion oil project off the UK-held Falkland Islands.

What did the judges rule?

At a special hearing in Hamburg, an independent court set up under UN auspices determined that Argentina's claims could not be resolved without first addressing the competing claims to sovereignty over the South Atlantic islands.

According to the judges, this question falls outside the scope of the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea, the treaty that governs the world's oceans. Therefore, they rejected Argentina's claims by 18 votes to three.

The judges ruled that there was no reason to believe that the ITLOS had jurisdiction because it cannot make decisions based on questions of sovereignty.

However, Saturday's ruling was only preliminary, marking the start of what could be a long legal battle. The court urged both countries to swiftly establish the arbitration panel, which could still rule in Argentina's favor.

UK praises tribunal's ruling

"We welcome the decision by the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea not to prescribe provisional measures," United Kingdom Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband and Attorney General Ellie Reeves said in a joint statement.

"The UK has no doubt of our sovereignty of the Falkland Islands, our sovereignty and sovereign rights over the surrounding maritime areas, and the right of self-determination of the Falkland Islanders," they added, urging Argentina to end its wider economic pressure.

In a 2013 referendum, more than 99% of the approximately 3,500 islanders voted to remain part of the United Kingdom. However, Argentina rejects this result.

How did Argentina react?

Meanwhile, Argentina vowed to continue its efforts to halt a British-Israeli oil project near the Falkland Islands.

"This decision is not the final word," President Javier Milei said in a statement, adding that Argentina will continue to "assert its rights through all diplomatic, legal and administrative channels at its disposal."

Milei also vowed to continue punishing companies working on the oil project, calling it a "clear and present danger" to Argentina's claims over the islands.

Argentine-UK conflict over Falklands reignites

The dispute between Britain and Argentina over the planned drilling dates back to their 10-week war over the South Atlantic islands which have been under British rule since 1833.

In 1982, Argentina's military junta invaded the Falkland Islands (known as the Islas Malvinas in Argentina). The subsequent conflict resulted in the deaths of 649 Argentine troops, 255 British troops, and three islanders.

In 2013, the Falkland Islanders voted overwhelmingly in favor of remaining British. However, Argentina rejected the outcome. The country argues that the principle of self-determination does not apply to a population it considers to have been implanted by Britain after 1833.