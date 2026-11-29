Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Congress formed Pradesh Election Committee for 2027 UP polls.

Party also established a Political Affairs Committee.

Congress and SP alliance talks strained over seat-sharing.

Despite issues, both parties remain hopeful for resolution.

New Delhi, Nov 28 (PTI) The Congress on Saturday set up a Pradesh Election Committee for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls with the party's state unit chief Aradhana Misra-Mona as its chairperson and Salman Khurshid, Pramod Tiwari, Imran Masood, Rajiv Shukla and Ajay Rai among its members.

The Congress also set up a Political Affairs Committee with additional ex officio members.

The committee includes Congress’ Uttar Pradesh in-charge Rajendra Pal Gautam, Aradhana Misra-Mona, Congress Legislature Party leader Virender Chaudhary, Pramod Tiwari, Kishori Lal Sharma, Imran Masood, Rakesh Rathor, Tanuj Punia, Ujjwal Raman Singh, Rajiv Shukla, Imran Pratapgarhi, Ajay Rai, Raj Babbar, Ajay Kumar Lallu, Brijlal Khabri, P L Punia, Pradeep Jain Aditya, Rashid Alvi, Zafar Ali Naqvi, Begum Noor Bano and Danish Ali as members.

The ex officio members include Supriya Shrinate, Jitendra Baghel and Manoj Tyagi.

The election committee includes Pramod Tiwari, Kishori Lal Sharma, Imran Masood, Rakesh Rathor, Tanuj Punia, Ujjwal Raman Singh, Rajiv Shukla, Imran Pratapgarhi, Ajay Rai, Nirmal Khatri, Salman Khurshid, Raj Babbar, Ajay Kumar Lallu, Brijlal Khabri, P L Punia, Pradeep Jain Aditya, Anil Shastri, Begum Noor Bano and Zafar Ali Naqvi.

With elections due in Uttar Pradesh early next year, the Congress and the Samajwadi Party are looking to arrive at an alliance deal, but their talks have been hit by tensions between the two sides over seat-sharing negotiations.

The Samajwadi Party's announcement of five candidates for the polls amid the seat-sharing talks with the Congress has exposed constraints in the alliance.

However, both sides are hopeful that all issues will be resolved and a seat-sharing deal will be sealed.