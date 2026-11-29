Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Deutsche Bank warns 8th Pay Commission adds ₹3 lakh crore expenditure.

This complicates meeting FY28 fiscal targets, despite FY27 success.

Delaying implementation only shifts growing financial burden forward.

However, the Pay Commission could boost consumption and growth.

The implementation of the 8th Pay Commission could add at least ₹3 lakh crore to the Centre's expenditure, making it more difficult for the government to meet its fiscal consolidation targets in the financial year 2027-28, Deutsche Bank Research has warned.

In its 2027 World Outlook report, titled “Great Expectations, but Risky Business”, the financial institution projected India's fiscal deficit at 4.3% of GDP in FY28. It flagged several potential risks to government finances, including higher subsidy commitments, a possible decline in dividends from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the cost of implementing the next pay commission.

"FY28 consolidation looks considerably more challenging, with risks from persistently high oil prices and larger subsidy requirements, a potentially lower RBI dividend, and implementation of the 8th Pay Commission, which could add at least INR3 trn to expenditure," the report said.

Delaying 8th Pay Commission May Only Defer Fiscal Burden

Deutsche Bank cautioned that postponing the implementation of the 8th Pay Commission's recommendations would provide the government with only temporary relief.

According to the report, delaying the pay award until 2028 could lead to an accumulation of arrears, increasing the eventual financial burden on the Centre.

"Delaying the pay award to 2028 could provide near-term relief but would merely shift the burden forward through a larger accumulation of arrears," it added.

Centre Likely To Meet FY27 Fiscal Deficit Target

For FY27, however, Deutsche Bank expects the Centre to meet its fiscal deficit target of 4.3% of GDP.

The report attributed this assessment to the RBI's ₹2.9 lakh crore dividend payout and the ₹1 lakh crore allocation to the Economic Stabilisation Fund. The possibility of lower capital expenditure and disinvestment proceeds exceeding expectations could also support the government's fiscal position.

The outlook for FY28, however, is more challenging, with the additional expenditure arising from the pay commission adding to the pressure on government finances.

8th Pay Commission Could Boost Consumption And Growth

While the implementation of the 8th Pay Commission is expected to raise government expenditure, Deutsche Bank also highlighted its potential to support economic activity by increasing the salaries and wages of central government employees.

Higher earnings could translate into increased household spending and stronger domestic demand, the report said.

"Looking beyond this fiscal year, the central government is expected to implement the 8th Pay Commission awards from next year, which will increase the salaries and wages of government employees and give a boost to domestic demand," the report said.

Deutsche Bank Projects 7.3% GDP Growth In FY27

Deutsche Bank forecast India's real GDP growth at 7.3% in FY27, followed by 7.2% in FY28 and 7.3% in FY29.

The projections reflect the bank's assessment that the domestic economy will remain resilient despite geopolitical uncertainties arising from the West Asia crisis and the impact of a below-normal monsoon.

The estimates come ahead of the Union Budget for 2027-28, when the government will have to balance the additional expenditure linked to the 8th Pay Commission with its fiscal consolidation commitments while sustaining economic growth.