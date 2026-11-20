Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Female cheetah gave birth to four cubs in Kuno.

This raises India's total cheetah population to 62.

Chief Minister Yadav hailed it a historic conservation milestone.

Project Cheetah demonstrates significant wildlife conservation success.

India's cheetah reintroduction programme has recorded another milestone, with a female cheetah brought from Botswana giving birth to four cubs at Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park on Friday.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced the development in a post on X, describing it as a "historic and proud achievement" for Project Cheetah.

The female cheetah, KOMG 3, is two-and-a-half years old. With the birth of the four cubs, India's total cheetah population has increased to 62, including 43 born in the country.

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Mohan Yadav Congratulates Project Cheetah Team

In his post, Yadav said the cheetah reintroduction programme, launched four years ago, had become a remarkable example of wildlife conservation.

प्रोजेक्ट चीता के लिए ऐतिहासिक और गौरवपूर्ण उपलब्धि! बोत्सवाना से लाई गई ढाई वर्ष की मादा चीता KOMG 3 ने आज कूनो राष्ट्रीय उद्यान के जंगल में चार स्वस्थ शावकों को जन्म दिया है। इस उपलब्धि के साथ ही भारत में चीतों की कुल संख्या बढ़कर 62 हो गई है, जिनमें 43 चीतों ने भारत में जन्म लिया है। चार वर्ष पूर्व शुरू हुआ चीता पुनर्वास कार्यक्रम एक उल्लेखनीय उदाहरण बना है। यह आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी के दूरदर्शी नेतृत्व में भारत में वन्यजीव संरक्षण के संकल्प की बड़ी सफलता है। मध्यप्रदेश के लिए यह विशेष गर्व का विषय है। इस ऐतिहासिक उपलब्धि के लिए प्रोजेक्ट चीता से जुड़े सभी वन्यजीव विशेषज्ञों, पशु चिकित्सकों एवं वनकर्मियों को हार्दिक बधाई। #ProjectCheetah — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) November 20, 2026

He described the latest development as a major success for India's commitment to wildlife conservation under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Chief Minister also said the achievement was a matter of particular pride for Madhya Pradesh.

Yadav congratulated the wildlife experts, veterinarians and forest personnel associated with Project Cheetah, acknowledging their contribution to the milestone.

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