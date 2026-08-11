Triple Hydraulic Failure, Autopilot Glitch: What Went Wrong On AI Phuket-Delhi Flight

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Air India flight experienced multiple glitches, dropping 300 feet.

Autopilot disconnect, triple hydraulic failure, 17 people injured.

Authorities including AAIB investigate; pilot underwent substance testing.

An Air India A320 flying from Phuket to Delhi suffered multiple technical glitches, including an autopilot disconnect, triple hydraulic failure and turbulence, before losing about 300 feet in altitude on August 4, news agency PTI reported, citing sources.

The incident, which left at least 17 people injured, is being investigated by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau.

Autopilot Disconnected During Flight

What began as a routine Phuket-Delhi flight turned into a serious aviation incident on August 4 after an Air India A320 suddenly lost around 300 feet in altitude during cruise.

Flight AI2379, operated by Airbus A320 aircraft VT-EXO, experienced several technical problems during the flight, according to the PTI report. Among the issues reported was the disconnection of the autopilot.

The co-pilot subsequently took manual control of the aircraft. Soon after, a flight-control stall warning appeared, the report said.

Several indicator switches also briefly went off, while the aircraft experienced multiple technical and mechanical glitches. Turbulence was another factor encountered during the flight.

Despite the problems, the crew managed to stabilise the aircraft and continued towards Delhi, where it landed safely.

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Triple Hydraulic Failure Reported

As per the report, the aircraft also experienced failures in all three of its hydraulic systems during the flight.

Hydraulic systems are critical to aircraft operations as they use pressurised fluid to power machinery and move mechanical components. They are widely used in flight-control systems and other key aircraft functions.

The combination of hydraulic failures, the autopilot disconnect, warning indications and turbulence is now among the aspects likely to be examined as part of the investigation into the incident.

AAIB Probes Serious Incident

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) began investigating the incident under Annex 13 of the International Civil Aviation Organization, which lays down procedures for aircraft accident and incident investigations.

The incident left at least 17 passengers and crew members injured.

The flight had 137 passengers on board, including three infants, along with eight crew members, according to the Civil Aviation Ministry.

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Airbus, BEA Teams To Join Probe

Airbus is sending a team of specialists to India to assist with the investigation. The French Bureau of Enquiry and Analysis for Civil Aviation Safety (BEA) is also expected to join the probe because the A320 was manufactured in France.

"In accordance with ICAO Annex 13, Airbus is providing technical assistance to the relevant investigating authorities. We are actively supporting the airline and will provide further information as it becomes available. A team of specialists is being dispatched to assist with the investigation," an Airbus spokesperson said.

The investigation is expected to examine the aircraft's technical failures, flight-control systems, hydraulic systems and the circumstances surrounding the sudden loss of altitude.

Pilot Undergoes Confirmatory Test

Separately, the Civil Aviation Ministry said the aircraft's pilot-in-command underwent confirmatory testing after an initial psychoactive substance screening produced a result requiring further analysis.

The ministry said the confirmatory test result is awaited.

Pilots' grouping ALPA India said commonly used over-the-counter medicines can also trigger a non-negative result during psychoactive substance screening.

The findings of the ongoing investigation, along with the technical assessment by Airbus and BEA specialists, are expected to provide further clarity on what caused the aircraft to lose altitude during the flight.