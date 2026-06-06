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HomeNewsIndiaTMC Crisis Deepens: Abhishek’s Delhi Visit Sparks Buzz Over Bigger Revolt

TMC Crisis Deepens: Abhishek’s Delhi Visit Sparks Buzz Over Bigger Revolt

The scale of the crisis became more visible on Friday when only eight non-rebelling MLAs attended a meeting convened by Mamata Banerjee at her residence.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 06 Jun 2026 11:50 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Abhishek Banerjee visited Delhi ahead of INDIA bloc meeting.
  • Fifty-eight TMC MLAs rebelled, claiming principal opposition status.
  • Expelled Ritabrata Banerjee leads rebels, shunning Abhishek Banerjee.

Days after a major rebellion rocked the Trinamool Congress (TMC), party general secretary Abhishek Banerjee arrived in Delhi on Saturday amid growing concerns that the political crisis within the party could spill over into Parliament. His visit comes just a day before TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee is scheduled to attend the INDIA bloc meeting in the national capital.

According to the earlier schedule, Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee were expected to travel to Delhi together for the opposition alliance meeting. However, Abhishek reached the capital a day in advance.

While no official reason was given for the visit, political observers and party insiders are viewing the move as an attempt by the TMC leadership to assess the evolving situation ahead of the INDIA bloc discussions.

“I don't know why Abhishek is going to Delhi today. I am not in Delhi or Kolkata now. I haven't heard about any meeting,” a TMC MP, who did not wish to be named, told PTI.

Rebellion In Bengal Deepens TMC Crisis

The developments come at a time when the TMC is battling one of the biggest internal crises in its history.

Earlier this week, 58 out of the party’s 80 MLAs in the West Bengal Assembly openly rebelled and staked claim to become the principal Opposition party in the state Assembly, effectively splitting the party vertically.

The scale of the crisis became more visible on Friday when only eight non-rebelling MLAs attended a meeting convened by Mamata Banerjee at her residence.

The rebellion is being led by expelled TMC legislator Ritabrata Banerjee, who claimed after meeting the Assembly Speaker on Wednesday that he had been recognised as the Leader of the Opposition in the House.

The rebel faction has also stated that while they would request Mamata Banerjee to act as their “principal adviser”, they would not maintain any interaction with her nephew and party national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee.

Fears Of Similar Split In Parliament

The crisis has now triggered speculation that a similar rebellion could emerge within the TMC’s parliamentary ranks in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

“I have never seen around 60 MLAs leave in such a short span of time. A similar reaction is likely in the Lok Sabha too,” TMC Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy told PTI.

ALSO READ: Tamil Nadu Shock: 300+ AIADMK Leaders Join TVK, Back Vijay’s Government

However, senior party leader and MP Sougata Roy downplayed the concerns and described the Assembly rebellion as a temporary setback.

“The BJP may try an operation in the TMC's Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha wings, similar to what happened in the West Bengal Assembly. But Mamata Banerjee has fought bigger battles and will bounce back,” Sougata Roy said.

ALSO READ: CJP Protest In Delhi: Akhilesh Yadav, Kejriwal, Uddhav Thackeray Extend Support, Urge Govt to Address Youth Concerns

Before You Go

Economy News: PM Modi Chairs Key Economic Advisory Council Meeting Amid Global Uncertainty

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Abhishek Banerjee go to Delhi?

Abhishek Banerjee arrived in Delhi ahead of Mamata Banerjee's scheduled INDIA bloc meeting. His visit is seen as an attempt by the TMC leadership to assess the evolving political situation.

What kind of crisis is the Trinamool Congress currently facing?

The TMC is battling a major internal crisis. 58 out of 80 MLAs in the West Bengal Assembly have openly rebelled, claiming to be the principal Opposition party.

Who is leading the rebellion within the TMC?

The rebellion is led by expelled TMC legislator Ritabrata Banerjee. He claimed he had been recognised as the Leader of the Opposition in the state Assembly.

What are the rebel MLAs' conditions regarding Mamata and Abhishek Banerjee?

The rebel faction desires Mamata Banerjee to act as their 'principal adviser'. However, they have stated they would not maintain any interaction with Abhishek Banerjee.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 06 Jun 2026 11:50 PM (IST)
Tags :
Abhishek Banerjee Mamata Banerjee TMC Ritabrata Banerjee Mamata Banerjee .TMC Abhishek Banerjee Delhi Visit Bigger Revolt
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